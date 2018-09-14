– The Sun News
LABOUR PARTY

2019: Labour Party rejects Mimiko’s presidential bid

— 14th September 2018

James Ojo, Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

A faction of the Labour Party has disowned former governor of Ondo State, Mr. Olusegun Mimiko, who wants to contest the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the party.

Mimiko and his supporters stormed the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, yesterday, where he picked Nomination and Expression of Interest forms, and declared his intent to run for the presidency.

“I am running because, like many other Nigerians, I am sick and tired of Nigeria being used as an object of ridicule around the world. I am running and optimistic that Nigeria will rise above its challenges and adversity.”

He appealed to Nigerians to queue behind his political ambition, which he promised would focus on security, restructuring and youth empowerment.

READ ALSO Buhari directs ministers to ensure hitch-free stay for Nigerian students in Malaysia

However, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) at a press conference addressed by the National Publicity Secretary, Ebere Ifendu said neither the party’s National Executive Council nor the National Convention Committee was informed by Mimiko of his intention to contest for the presidency; as stipulated in the party’s constitution.

“Reliable information reaching us revealed that A.A Salam has concluded arrangements to pull crowd to declare Mimiko as the Labour Party’s presidential candidate. This is an illegal event, it is a total violation of article 27, section 1, subsection i & ii of the Labour Party’s’ constitution,” Ifendu said.

He added that relevant sections of the party’s constitution quoted stipulated that, “aspirants for the presidential election shall be nominated as candidate for the party at the national convention and where the NEC identifies a credible and nationally acceptable person, it shall nominate and present such person for ratification, only at the national convention as the party’s presidential candidate.”

According to him, the sections are applicable to those interested in gubernatorial positions, and noted that the party is working hard to maintain peace and normalcy within its fold.

He warned members of the party to ignore the gathering summoned by AA Salam and directed intending aspirants not to make any payment to the factional party .

