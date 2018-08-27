– The Sun News
Latest
27th August 2018 - 2019: Kwankwaso, Shekarau feud deepens
27th August 2018 - Vettel wins Belgian Grand Prix
27th August 2018 - Gunmen kills Plateau Speaker’s driver, one other
27th August 2018 - Owen: I hated football late in my career
27th August 2018 - I’ll protect Igbo in Plateau with my blood, says Lalong
27th August 2018 - Leon Balogun: Liverpool tough as Bayern clash
27th August 2018 - Gazza arrested for sexual assault
27th August 2018 - 17,000 displaced children abandoned in Plateau – Daika
27th August 2018 - Team Lagos flag off camping for National Youth Games
27th August 2018 - Why 2018 FOCAC Summit is important to Nigeria – Chinese govt.
Home / National / Politics / 2019: Kwankwaso, Shekarau feud deepens
KWANKWASO

2019: Kwankwaso, Shekarau feud deepens

— 27th August 2018

…APC intensifies efforts to win Shekarau back

…As Kaduna PDP stakeholders grumble over power sharing

…Some people don’t want party’s unity in Kano – Kwankwaso’s aide

Ismail Omipidan

The euphoria that followed the defection of three All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and 35 federal lawmakers to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have dissipated as the struggle for control of the structure in some states is threatening to tear the party apart.

Daily Sun’s findings show that Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi and Niger States are the worst hit, with APC making efforts to woo back some defectors, especially in Kano and Kaduna States.

This is even as Daily Sun gathered that the ruling APC has intensified efforts to win back former Education minister, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, to its fold.

Before the defection, the PDP had agreed that in states where the defectors have an APC sitting governor, they would take 60 percent of the party positions in the state, leaving 40 percent for the old members. But where there is no sitting governor, and the defectors have a principal officer of the national assembly, it would be shared 50-50.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kills Plateau Speaker’s driver, one other

Daily Sun also gathered that where there is no principal officer, such a ranking federal lawmaker will have 40 percent, while the old members will retain 60 percent.

However, a special consideration was said to have been given to the former Kano State governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, who was said to have been offered 51 percent, while those on ground will have 49.

But while Kwara and Benue States seem to have carried on, Niger, Kaduna, Kano and Bauchi seem to have run into troubled waters.

Speaking on the development in Kano, a source close to the two major camps within the PDP accused Kwankwaso of being “unreasonable” by allegedly wanting to hijack the leadership of the party, a charge the ex-Kano governor dismissed as untrue.

“Because we are talking off the record, I will be open and sincere to you. Honestly, Kwankwaso has not changed. We have a good chance of winning Kano if our leaders work together. At the first meeting that was held in Kaduna after Kwankwaso’s defection, the former governor said he was there not for any meeting but to inform them of the written understanding he had with the national chairman of the party.

“By the agreement, he said he was expected to produce the governor, half of members of the House of Representatives and one senator.  And that 51 percent of the party structure will be handed over to him. The meeting was held at Wali’s residence in Kaduna.

READ ALSO: Leon Balogun: Liverpool tough as Bayern clash

“But the other stakeholders, three of them in number (Shekarau, Wali and Senator Gwarzo) told Kwankwaso they were not aware of such an arrangement. After making his presentation, he stormed out of the meeting. Unfortunately, the next meeting that was convened between the stakeholders and Kwankwaso by the national leadership of the party was shunned by the senator.

“Like you said, I can confirm to you that APC is making overtures to Mallam (Shekarau) with tempting offers. I pray and hope the leadership of our party handles this well, so that the opportunity of winning Kano next year does not slip off our hands,” the source added.

But Kwankwaso’s media aide, Hajia Binta Speakin dismissed the charge against her principal, saying it is the handiwork of those who do not want PDP to win the state next year.

Insisting that Kwankwaso and Shekarau are working together for the success of the party in the state, Speakin said “all the things you said party stakeholders are saying are rumours, spread by people who don’t want the PDP to move forward in Kano State. You are aware that after the defection, Kwankwaso personally visited Mallam (Shekarau). He has also met with Wali and Senator Hayatu Gwarzo. So it’s not true that he shunned or stormed out of any stakeholders’ meeting. All is going on well with the party and the major stakeholders in the state.

“Just recently, we had a Sallah activity together. It is people who want to cause disunity among members of the party that are spreading the rumours, people who don’t want PDP to win the state. But we will put all of them to shame,” she declares.

Also speaking on similar development in Kaduna State, a prominent member of the PDP disclosed to Daily Sunyesterday that unless the party’s national headquarters intervenes, the resolve by the party to sack the incumbent governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai may become a pipe dream.

“We signed an agreement with the party before we came in. we did not come in as individuals, we came in as group. And during the negotiations, we agreed on sharing formula. This agreement has been implemented in Benue and Kwara. But we are having issues in Kaduna State. And only the national headquarters of the party can resolve the impasse.

“The earlier their intervention, the better for the party and it will help our cohesion ahead of 2019. But if we all pretend that all is well, when all is not well, we will pay for it dearly. Some of our people are being wooed by the APC to come back,” the PDP source from Kaduna said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

KWANKWASO

2019: Kwankwaso, Shekarau feud deepens

— 27th August 2018

…APC intensifies efforts to win Shekarau back …As Kaduna PDP stakeholders grumble over power sharing …Some people don’t want party’s unity in Kano – Kwankwaso’s aide Ismail Omipidan The euphoria that followed the defection of three All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and 35 federal lawmakers to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have dissipated as…

  • PLATEAU SPEAKER

    Gunmen kills Plateau Speaker’s driver, one other

    — 27th August 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Personal driver of the Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly, Azi Magaji, and a security guard at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), Edward Ankpa, were shot dead by unknown gunmen at Zarazong  village, in Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State. The Daily Sun gathered that the incident, which…

  • IGBO

    I’ll protect Igbo in Plateau with my blood, says Lalong

    — 27th August 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has vowed to protect the Igbo resident in Plateau State and northern Nigeria with the last drop of his blood in the interest of unity and peace of the country. The governor noted that the Igbo have contributed immensely in the development and economy recovery of…

  • CHILDREN

    17,000 displaced children abandoned in Plateau – Daika

    — 27th August 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos A former Member of the House of Representatives and governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Plateau State, Hon. Gorge Daika, said over 15, 000 traumatised and agonised school children, displaced by herdsmen, have been abandoned by the state and Federal Government without any form of education. Daika noted that…

  • CHINESE

    Why 2018 FOCAC Summit is important to Nigeria – Chinese govt.

    — 27th August 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Government of the People’s Republic of China has outlined reasons why the forthcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), holding in Beijing, China, from September 3rd to 4th, is important to Nigeria. Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Zhou Pingjian, disclosed the benefits Nigeria stood to gain in an interview with Daily Sun,…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share