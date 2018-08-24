– The Sun News
ISHAKU

2019: Kinsmen in Kaduna endorse Gov Ishaku

24th August 2018

Governor Ishaku of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) won the April 11, 2016 governorship election and went on to win the re-run elections.

Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kinsmen of Taraba State Governor, Darius Dickson Ishaku, under the umbrella of Jukun Development Association (JDA), Kaduna State chapter have thrown their weights behind the re-election of the governor in the forthcoming 2019 general election.

Taraba State was created out of the former Gongola State on 27 August 1991 by the military government of General Ibrahim Babangida. Governor Ishaku of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) won the April 11, 2016 governorship election and went on to win the re-run elections.

Addressing journalists yesterday, Chairman of the JDA, Timothy Usi Majinda, along with other executive members of the association said the governor, has demonstrated that he has the vision and the capacity to continue with the governance of the state in 2019. 

This was even as he called on the governor to remain committed to sustaining the anti-grazing law enacted in the state, saying that, “We cannot give away our land to foreigners who know nothing about our ancestral homes”.

Majinda noted that from the inception of the administration, the governor  was faced with many challenges, especially the economic recession, which plunged the entire nation into difficulties. 

However, he said despite the challenges, the governor remained focus on his vision for Taraba State. 

“Today anybody who has been following developments in Taraba State, will attest to the fact that  the Ishaku administration has impacted positively on the people by initiating projects and programmes that have direct bearing on the masses,” the chairman said.

He mentioned some of the landmark achievements that the governor has recorded, to include health, education, agriculture, road construction, industrialization, solid mineral development, youth and women empowerment and rural electrification, among others.

To this end, he called on the people of the State to give the governor, the support, to consolidate on the good foundation he has laid for the State. 

