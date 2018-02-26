The Sun News
Latest
26th February 2018 - Army institute of tech matriculates 1,517 students
26th February 2018 - FIBA Qualifiers: D’Tigers maul Mali, top Group B
26th February 2018 - Nigeria, Djibouti to strengthen bilateral relations
26th February 2018 - 2019: Kebbi North Senatorial district endorses Buhari, Bagudu for re-election
26th February 2018 - Sustainable peace ushers investors-friendly environment – Okowa
26th February 2018 - NASS’ll continue to pursue people-oriented legislation, says Dogara
26th February 2018 - Dapchi: FG confirms 110 students missing
26th February 2018 - Police set up radio to tackle herders/farmers clashes, others
26th February 2018 - Father kills 4 kids, sister in-law, self
26th February 2018 - 2019: Buhari, Osinbajo not thinking of re-election now –Presidency
Home / National / 2019: Kebbi North Senatorial district endorses Buhari, Bagudu for re-election

2019: Kebbi North Senatorial district endorses Buhari, Bagudu for re-election

— 26th February 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

Kebbi State North Senatorial district, comprising of six local government areas, under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abubakar Atiku for second tenure of office, respectively.

The Senatorial district, after its stakeholders meeting held at Argungu town, in Argungu Local Government Area, on Sunday, affirmed  that the district endorsed both President Buhari and Governor Bagudu to seek re-election in 2019 elections due to their outstanding performances in security and agriculture.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of  Ambassador Issa Argungu.

Argungu who also briefed stakeholders on need to be united ahead of 2019 general elections, said the district must resolve all its political problems to remain a strong Senatorial district in the state.

Addressing stakeholders after a two-hour deliberations, Argungu said, “President Buhari has recorded tremendous achievements in agricultural. He has revived the agriculture programme under the famous Anchor Borrowers programme which make the county to self reliance. We must not forget how President Buhari had restored security to Nigeria especially Northern region.

“In Kebbi state too, all Nigerians can testifies that Governor Bagudu has done well in the area of agriculture, security, stable power supply. So, we are not making any mistake if we endorsed them”.

He said their commitment have strengthen economy diversification policy of the federal government, mass rice production which has created more employments, food security, economic growth and sustainable empowerment of Nigerians.

In his remark, a member of House of Representatives, Hon. Hussaini Kangiwa, representing Arewa /Dandi Federal Constituency of Kebbi State, urged all Nigerians to support President Buhari for second term stressed that he has provided security, diversified economy through agriculture revolution.

Kangiwa said if President Buhari and Governor Bagudu are returned into office in 2019,they would be able to consolidate on their achievements.

Others personalities at the stakeholders meeting including Senator Yahyah Abubakar representing Kebbi North Senatorial district, all chairmen of six local government of the district,their councillors, party’s chieftains including serving Cabinet members of Kebbi State Government, among others.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Tony 26th February 2018 at 8:26 am
    Reply

    The sponsors of the fulani herdsmen are making themselves known with the endorsement of Buhari .
    Nigerians have vowed to resist the second coming of buhari. The killings MUST stop . And to achieve this buhari MUST GO.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Army institute of tech matriculates 1,517 students

— 26th February 2018

Ali Abare, Gombe The Nigerian Army Institute of Technology and Environmental Studies (NAITES), Biu, in Borno State, has matriculated 1, 517 newly-admitted students for the 2017/2018 academic session. The ceremony took place over the weeken, in Biu. The event was NAITES’s 13th matriculation ceremony with the students inducted into the institution’s National and Higher National…

  • Nigeria, Djibouti to strengthen bilateral relations

    — 26th February 2018

    NAN Nigeria and Djibouti have resolved to intensify efforts at strengthening existing bilateral relations. Nigeria’s Non-residence Ambassador to Djibouti, Mr. Bankole Adeoye and President of the Republic of Djibouti, Mr. Ismail Guelleh, made the commitment during a diplomatic talk. The talk took place immediately after Adeoye presented his Letter of Credence to President Guelleh. Adeoye…

  • 2019: Kebbi North Senatorial district endorses Buhari, Bagudu for re-election

    — 26th February 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi Kebbi State North Senatorial district, comprising of six local government areas, under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abubakar Atiku for second tenure of office, respectively. The Senatorial district, after its stakeholders meeting held at Argungu town, in Argungu Local Government Area, on Sunday, affirmed  that…

  • Sustainable peace ushers investors-friendly environment – Okowa

    — 26th February 2018

    Ben Dunno, Warri Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has described the peace existing in different parts of the state as very key to both his local and foreign investors drive intended to bring about sustainable development to the state. Speaking at the 10th coronation anniversary ceremony of HRM Dr. Emmanuel Sideso, Abe I, the…

  • NASS’ll continue to pursue people-oriented legislation, says Dogara

    — 26th February 2018

    BillyGraham Abel Yola. The Speaker, House of Representative, RT. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, says the National Assembly would always seek to promote a people oriented legislation. Dogara said that the contributions and hard work of legislators like spokesperson of the House, Hon.  Abdulrszak Namdas, would ensure that the interest of constituents and the country at large…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share