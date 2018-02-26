2019: Kebbi North Senatorial district endorses Buhari, Bagudu for re-election

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

Kebbi State North Senatorial district, comprising of six local government areas, under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abubakar Atiku for second tenure of office, respectively.

The Senatorial district, after its stakeholders meeting held at Argungu town, in Argungu Local Government Area, on Sunday, affirmed that the district endorsed both President Buhari and Governor Bagudu to seek re-election in 2019 elections due to their outstanding performances in security and agriculture.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Ambassador Issa Argungu.

Argungu who also briefed stakeholders on need to be united ahead of 2019 general elections, said the district must resolve all its political problems to remain a strong Senatorial district in the state.

Addressing stakeholders after a two-hour deliberations, Argungu said, “President Buhari has recorded tremendous achievements in agricultural. He has revived the agriculture programme under the famous Anchor Borrowers programme which make the county to self reliance. We must not forget how President Buhari had restored security to Nigeria especially Northern region.

“In Kebbi state too, all Nigerians can testifies that Governor Bagudu has done well in the area of agriculture, security, stable power supply. So, we are not making any mistake if we endorsed them”.

He said their commitment have strengthen economy diversification policy of the federal government, mass rice production which has created more employments, food security, economic growth and sustainable empowerment of Nigerians.

In his remark, a member of House of Representatives, Hon. Hussaini Kangiwa, representing Arewa /Dandi Federal Constituency of Kebbi State, urged all Nigerians to support President Buhari for second term stressed that he has provided security, diversified economy through agriculture revolution.

Kangiwa said if President Buhari and Governor Bagudu are returned into office in 2019,they would be able to consolidate on their achievements.

Others personalities at the stakeholders meeting including Senator Yahyah Abubakar representing Kebbi North Senatorial district, all chairmen of six local government of the district,their councillors, party’s chieftains including serving Cabinet members of Kebbi State Government, among others.