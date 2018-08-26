2019: Kalu holds the ace in Abia North – Okoro, media aide

In what way has Orji Kalu Foundation touched the lives of people?

We have a programme called Petty-Traders Loan Scheme. We affect the lives of those people by giving them interest-free loans in all the senatorial zones of the state. We have been touching peoples’ lives. We are through with Abia North, soon we’ll enter Abia South, then down to Abia Central. This has never happened before. Some of those people don’t even know him by face, but he has touched their lives. Every petty trader will benefit from this scheme. Apart from that, the Foundation is giving scholarship to different indigent students in several universities. The downtrodden are happy with him. He has a big heart. That is why you see that Orji is the only politician that can walk the streets of Abia by 12 midnight or even any time without security and people will hail him and greet him on sight. Among all sitting, past and those aiming to be political leaders in Abia, none of them can boast to have done half of what Orji Uzor Kalu has done and is still doing.

You sound very optimistic about Kalu winning the Abia North Senatorial zone, has he what it takes to do that?

Of course, he has more than what it takes to do that. I don’t want to go into the election of 2015 because everyone knows that Kalu won that election. It is actually well said in this our part that God’s time is the best and from the look of things, I think the wish of many indigent people and poor ones who are praying morning and night for him is for him to win the election, such prayers are easily answered by God. I think God’s time has come. He has made money through his sweat and blood. His presence in the red chambers will change Abia and South-East for the better. We have different options we can use and change people’s lives when he gets to the Senate. We have option A-C and all are for the good of the people. God is with him and the people of Abia North know that he is a worthy son. I urge them to get their PVCs ready and make a huge change in their political history. Any vote given to Kalu is for the betterment of both living and unborn generations in Abia North. Take political party aside, you will see how even people in PDP, APGA and the SDP still show love to that great son of Abia. The name is a great one and the platform is APC. APC will win a lot here. Most Igbo do not know politics; in 2015, many of the Igbo didn’t vote for Buhari, but he won. In 2019, a lot of people have joined APC someone somewhere is thinking that they will not win, that is funny. As people are defecting from APC, many others with bigger names elsewhere are joining. In fact, APC has made politics in Nigeria very unique. A lot of people in PDP and APGA will follow APC here in Abia. Even some commissioners in the present government will vote for APC and will vote Kalu because most of them need help and they’re hungry. They are serving a government that has zero care for their own welfare. They need liberation. That is why Kalu remains an enigma. More than 90 percent of people holding political positions today in Abia were made by Kalu. Let any of them come out and deny it. Somebody will shock Abians when he will come out to tell all of us that he is not going to retain his position. He will do that because he is a good man and because he loves Abia. He will shock everyone who is far from things when he will make the big announcement. You just wait for the announcement. At the National level, I know APC will surely do well here. When Jonathan was there, he told us his name was Ebele Azikiwe just to get our votes. He went there and forgot what he was sent to do. He was not able to take care of the plight of Ndigbo. What happened is that Buhari has come and he is touching lives. He gave the Igbo good ministerial positions, our federal roads are better, look at N-Power, look at the Second Niger Bridge, did Jonathan touch it? School feeding that Abia government is talking about is being done by Buhari because Abia was used as a model state. See, when the time comes we shall open up more to Ndigbo to see the reality of what Buhari is doing here.