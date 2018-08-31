– The Sun News
Home / Elections / 2019: Jonathan says PDP’s primary election will be free, fair
jonathan

2019: Jonathan says PDP’s primary election will be free, fair

— 31st August 2018

NAN

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has assured aspirants to elective positions in 2019 general elections of level-playing ground in the primaries to be conducted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He gave the assurance while receiving former Governor of Sokoto state, Alhaji Atihiru Bafarawa, on Friday in his office in Yenagoa.

Jonathan said that with a free and fair primary election, any aspirants that lost would not be aggrieved but would support others for the progress of the party.

He said that Bafarawa was one of the aspirants he trusted, because of what he had done in Sokoto state as governor.

“As leaders, we must plan for our grandchildren; we don’t have to plan for ourselves, but for the society to grow.

“When you plan for your grandchildren, you do things properly; you will not be in a hurry and the society will grow.

“The more people are interested, the better for the party. If you have only two aspirants in a political party, it is not too good for democracy,” the former president said.

Earlier, Bafarawa, a presidential aspirant in the 2019 election under PDP, had said that Jonathan was instrumental to his becoming a member of PDP in 2014.

He said that he was in Yenagoa on a consultation visit to the former president, to seek his advice and support, as a democrat.

“Jonathan is a real democrat who showed leadership by example of accepting defeat in order to ensure the unity and survival of democracy in the country.

“Jonathan was instrumental to my joining the PDP because of respect and trust.

“I did not join politics for the sake of money or personal interest. If I lose at the primaries, I will not leave the party, but work with whoever emerges as winner, for the sake of the party,” he said.

