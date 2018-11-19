Ayo Oyoze Baje

As the presidential campaigns kick off, towards the 2019 general elections a lot of contentious issues will certainly occupy the public sphere. These will include the troubled polity, economy, insecurity, corruption, unemployment and the quality of life or Human Development Index (HDI) of the average Nigerian. Most of us know the plethora of self-inflicted problems bedeviling the country, but few are ready to find sustainable solutions in practical terms. We are at another crossroad and expectations are high, firstly by electing competent leaders who can get us out of the woods.

But trust the increasingly desperate, power-poaching Nigerian politician; with ample evidence of electoral shenanigans from the re-run of the governorship race held in Osun state back in September and the querulous party primaries which took place across the country recently. It is blatantly obvious that not a few of our politicians are masters of the game of grand deceit. Their bags of tricks are filled with con cards. Their stock-in-trade includes brazen acts of betrayal of sacred trust, blackmail, subterfuge and outright treachery. They are given to chasing the shadows of self aggrandizement as mere distractions from the main reason of their being in political office, which is good governance.

Ordinarily, candidates to the various posts should be telling us what exactly they hope to do; to better our lives. But what do we read on the pages of newspapers, the online media and see on our television screen these days? Most posts and comments are nothing but murk raking; vile-filled vituperations with character assassination, insults, innuendoes and the so called hate speech. Old files are being dusted up and sooty cupboards flung open to reveal some dark and ghoulish skeletons!

Unlike what played out in 2015, there are currently 91 political parties registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with 31 of them showcasing their presidential candidates! But political pundits and their permutations are narrowing it down to a two-horse race between the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).Interestingly, this time around a Northern-Muslim is pitched against another Northern-Muslim, both of the same Fulani ethnic stock! Even then emotions still run high, as to who the next presidential cap truly fits.