Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, has reiterated his commitment to the elevation of welfare of the people, if elected governor in 2019.

He equally declared that his campaign will be based on issues affecting the development of the state, rather than engaging in political mudslinging and campaign of calumny. He added that fairness, equity and justice, will form the fulcrum of his administration, if given the mandate in next year.

Isiaka, otherwise known as GNI, spoke shortly after his induction ceremony into the Recreation Club, Ilaro, at the weekend.

According to the two time governorship candidate, “many issues have defined my campaign over the years such as capacity for the job, understanding of the State and sincerity of purpose; but at this juncture, fairness, equity and justuce must be brought to the front burner as we inch towards the elections.

“I am committed to elevating the welfare of our people. One of the things that drives me is the need to take Ogun State to a greater level. I believe there a lot of things that need to be done. It is our responsibility to create meaningful lives for our people, and this is about capacity and sincerity, but added to these is the fundamental need to ensure justice for Yewa-Awori people”.

While lauding former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former governor of the state, Gbenga Daniel and the incumbent governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, for their efforts in ensuring Ogun West produces governor for the first time, Isiaka, called for additional support in order for the zone to break the jinx in 2019.

He lauded the Recreation Club, Ilaro, which he described as “a premier club in Ogun West”, for the honour done him, promising to contribute his own quota to the growth and development of the club.

Earlier, the president of the club, Safar Popoola, said GNI was deemed worthy of the club’s membership because of his enviable profile and track records.

“GNI is a pride to Ogun west. He has lived a life of purpose defined by excellence. We are glad to enlist him among us today and we urge him to continue to be focused, purposeful and dedicated to the service of mankind”. Popoola submitted.