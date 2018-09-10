2019: Isiaka decries sectional governance,  promises even devt. if elected

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A governorship aspirant under the platform of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ogun State, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, on Sunday, decried what he termed “nepotistic and sectional governance” and declared he would ensure that development is evenly distributed across the state, if he is elected governor in 2019.

Isiaka, who equally noted that every part of the state must feel the impact of good governance, made this assertion in his speech, shortly after his induction as a member of the Ijebu Ode Club, held in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The two time governorship candidate, otherwise known as GNI, stressed that development must be even and argued that the growth of the state should be driven by a non sectional person.

READ ALSO: Buhari to receive Nomination Form in Abuja Tuesday

He pointed out that inequality in development and insincerity of leadership has been a fundamental drawback of the present administration in Ogun State, alleging that development trajectory has been criminally skewed, which according to him has made the state to become too sensitive to sectional representation.

“In our dear State today, I identify inequality in development and insincerity of leadership as fundamental drawbacks of the present system. The development trajectory in recent years has been criminally skewed and our state is now becoming too sensitive to sectional representation; that largely is responsible for the outcry from certain quarters of the state. We now hear of Yewa-Awori agitating and Ijebu-Remo agenda! For me, it is a question of equity and sincerity – and the current administration has never seen these as noble and cardinal objectives.

“Sound policy formulation and equitable spread of people-centred developmental projects should be the primary focus of any sincere administration. We cannot allow Ogun state to be defined by sectionalism and nepotism; such that it is only when you have your man in power that development comes to you.

READ ALSO: Dankwambo’s brother denies joining APC

“Why we acknowledge that everybody must have sense of belonging which ultimately promotes unity and justice. The growth of Egbaland must not necessarily be spearheaded by an Egba Governor; the growth of Ijebu and Remo land should not wait till an Ijebu Governor is on the seat; and the growth of Yewa-Awori land must not become a guarantee only when their son becomes a Governor. The growth of Ogun state should be led by someone with a pan-Ogun state development agenda!” He said.

GNI, therefore, stated that previous administrations in the state under the watch of late Olabisi Onabanjo, Olusegun Osoba and Gbenga Daniel, did not concentrate developmental projects to areas they represented while in office, alleging that the present government in the state, had not been fair to all sections as far as projects are concerned.