– The Sun News
Latest
11th September 2018 - 2019: IPMAN, PTD, others buy nomination form for el-Rufai
11th September 2018 - 800,000 commit suicide annually – WHO
11th September 2018 - SUN GIRL: CHIOMA UDEAGBALA
11th September 2018 - APC: Jalo, Kigbu, others pick, return guber forms
10th September 2018 - Kwara South senate seat: I have no grudge against Gov Ahmed – Ibrahim
10th September 2018 - ADC to Buhari: Theresa May visit, others, not endorsement of performance
10th September 2018 - Hijrah: Osun Govt. declares Tuesday public holiday
10th September 2018 - Jigawa Govt. declares Tuesday public holiday
10th September 2018 - Jail term: Yobe Govt. approves life imprisonment for rapists
10th September 2018 - Saraki visits victims of gas explosion in Lafia
Home / National / 2019: IPMAN, PTD, others buy nomination form for el-Rufai
RUFAI

2019: IPMAN, PTD, others buy nomination form for el-Rufai

— 11th September 2018

Receiving the nomination form from the head of the delegation, El-Rufai described the development as the most pleasant surprise of his life.

Adewale Sanyaolu and Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Petroleum Tanker Drivers Association (PTD), National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and two other associations have bought the nomination form for Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai’s second term bid.

READ ALSO: Ambode picks Nomination Form for second term Monday

Receiving the nomination form from the head of the delegation, Alhaji Abbas Likoro at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna, yesterday, El-Rufai described the development as the most pleasant surprise of his life.

The governor said “when the party fixed the money for form, I could remember that during the meeting, the president was the first person to raise his hand and said he did not have N50 million to buy his nomination form.

“In fact, we, the governors started discussing on how we would raise the money for Mr President. We said each governor would contribute N2 million. And, we travelled to China and it was in China I told the president that some group have purchased the form for you. So who will buy my own for me? I don’t have N20 million also to buy my form. The money I have in the bank is not close to that amount. I have only one account in Guaranty Trust Bank. Except I sell my house, will I be able to raise that amount?” El-Rufai asked.

READ ALSO: I will advise President Buhari to sign the Electoral Act – Namdas

He told the delegation that he accepted the nomination form in good faith and will redouble his efforts in improving the lives of the citizens of the state. El-Rufai re-assured the delegation that he will continue to ensure that whoever is living in the state, irrespective of his or her religious or tribal inclinations gets justice.

Earlier, Likoro remarked that, they were in Government House to plead with the governor to re-contest so he could do more for the state. He said his group, IPMAN, PTD, NARTO, Traders of Sheikh Mahmud Gummi Market and The Katsina and Daura People’s Association, whose members reside in Kaduna, decided to purchase the nomination form for El-Rufai.

Meanwhile, former National Secretary of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN) Mr. Mike Osatuyi, has been appointed National Secretary of Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) ahead of the re-election of President Buhari in February 2019. The appointment was contained in a statement issued and signed by BCO National Coordinator, Alhaji Pasali Danladi. The appointment was ratified last Thursday, at the National Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Normalcy returns in Anambra as IPMAN calls off strike
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

RUFAI

2019: IPMAN, PTD, others buy nomination form for el-Rufai

— 11th September 2018

Receiving the nomination form from the head of the delegation, El-Rufai described the development as the most pleasant surprise of his life. Adewale Sanyaolu and Sola Ojo, Kaduna The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Petroleum Tanker Drivers Association (PTD), National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and two other associations have bought the…

  • SUICIDE ANNUALLY

    800,000 commit suicide annually – WHO

    — 11th September 2018

    The World Health Organisation has said no fewer than 800,000 people commit suicide annually, the second leading cause of death among people between the ages of 15 and 29, in 2016. READ ALSO: Inactivity puts over 1.4bn adults at physical, mental risk – WHO WHO made this known in a statement to commemorate the World Suicide…

  • JALO

    APC: Jalo, Kigbu, others pick, return guber forms

    — 11th September 2018

    Speaking to newsmen, Jalo attributed non-engagement of youths in the North in business activities to insecurity challenges confronting the North East. Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The immediate past national youth leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo, and several others, including former federal permanent secretary, Dauda Kigbo, were among governorship aspirant who…

  • PERFORMANCE

    ADC to Buhari: Theresa May visit, others, not endorsement of performance

    — 10th September 2018

    “It is laughable and ridiculous for anybody to be laying claim or to be seeing the visit of world leaders to Nigeria as an endorsement of Buhari’s performance. Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin The Edo State Organizing Secretary and Director of Contact and Mobilization, African Democratic Congress (ADC) Mr. Matthew Edaghese says President Muhammadu Buhari should not…

  • Hijrah

    Hijrah: Osun Govt. declares Tuesday public holiday

    — 10th September 2018

    NAN Osun Government has announced Tuesday as public holiday to commemorate the new Islamic year, 1440 after the Hijrah. This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Adebisi Obawale, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, on Monday in Osogbo. Obawale said Gov. Rauf Aregbesola’s administration had since inception celebrated Hijrah as a public holiday. He…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share