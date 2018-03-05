The Sun News
5th March 2018 - 2019: Intimidation by APC threat to democracy – PDP Govs
5th March 2018 - FG promises to rebuild ruins in Southern Kaduna
5th March 2018 - Oil prices climb ahead of OPEC meeting with U.S. shale
5th March 2018 - Ex-LG chairs endorse Gov. Emmanuel for 2nd term
5th March 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: Buhari receives Liberian President, George Weah in Aso Rock
5th March 2018 - Russia suggests Tillerson-Lavrov meeting in Ethiopia this week – RIA
5th March 2018 - JUST IN: Finally, Buhari to visit Benue, 4 other states
5th March 2018 - US aircraft carrier in Vietnam for historic visit
5th March 2018 - JUST IN: Buhari due in Taraba 2pm Monday
5th March 2018 - S’ Korean envoys meet N’ Korea’s Kim Jong Un
2019: Intimidation by APC threat to democracy – PDP Govs

5th March 2018

Ali Abare, Gombe

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm over alleged intimidation and harassment of its members by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which the party said, was capable of truncating the nation’s democracy.

The PDP raised the alarm at a press briefing at the end of an all-night marathon meeting involving governors of the party as well as its National Working Committee (NWC), in Gombe, on Monday.

The party while decrying alleged intimidation of its aspirants in mostly APC-controlled states, particularly in Kogi, Nasarawa and Kaduna states, however, called on all well-meaning Nigerians, as well as the international community to prevail on the ruling party to avoid acts capable of derailing the country’s democracy.

Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, while reading the resolutions arrived at the end of the meeting, noted that it was the same democracy that the APC rode on to power in 2015, which he said, the party inherited from the PDP that is now bent on destroying.

“We want to say that if the intimidation of our aspirants should continue, it has the potential to truncate our hard earned democracy,” Fayose warned.

The PDP added that the alleged use of brute force against its members is an indication of the level of desperation within the ranks of the ruling party ahead of the 2019 general election.

As part of its resolution also, the PDP condemned in strong terms, the recent abduction of over 100 girls in Dapchi, Yobe State, describing the incident as unfortunate and sad.

The party said the latest abduction of the girls negates the promises made by the APC-led Federal Government when it came to power promising to protect lives and property.

“Today, the spent huge amount of money on security but instead of the situation to get better, it’s rather getting worse by the day making it impossible for Nigerians to sleep with their eyes closed,” the PDP said.

On the fight against corruption, the PDP dismissed the fight as “mere cosmetics and a battle against perceived political opponents”, stressing that the recent Transparency International report on Nigeria really confirmed that corruption is on the increase under the Buhari presidency.

Commenting on the recent defection from the party some founding fathers of the PDP, Fayose while fielding questions from journalists, said every member of the party preserves the right to remain in the PDP as long as the party did not ask him to go.

He however said only the character and capacity of such persons that is capable of posing a threat to the party.

“If you are a politician, you will be a politician at the grass root, not an Abuja-based politician. How much damage can such people cause?” Fayose queried.

Fayose said the PDP remains the most credible alternative in the light of the failed promises by the ruling APC Federal Government.

Daily Sun reports that the meeting that held at the Gombe Government House began shortly after a dinner organized by the host, Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, followed by a closed door meeting involving only the governors before the expanded meeting with members of the NWC, which began around 11 pm on Sunday and lasted till about 3 am on Monday.

As at the last count, seven governors attended the meeting while deputy governors from Bayelsa and Enugu states represented their governors.

Governors that attended the meeting are, Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti, Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia, Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta, Darius Ishaku, Taraba, Benedict Ayade, Cross Rivers, Emmanuel Udom, Akwa-Ibom and Governor Dankwambo.

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and the National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Uche Secondus were not in attendance at the meeting.

 

