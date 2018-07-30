– The Sun News
INEC

2019: INEC to suspend CVR registration nationwide Aug. 17

— 30th July 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it would temporarily suspend the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise on August 17, this year. It said the reason is to pave way for effective planning and execution of the 2019 general election.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner [REC] in Ebonyi State, Prof. Godswill Obioma, made the disclosure, yesterday, in a statement made available to Daily Sun, in Abakaliki.

He said since the exercise was launched nationally, in April 2017, the state office of the commission has been carrying out the CVR and has recorded remarkable success so far. “To firm up preparations for the 2019 general elections, the CVR will be temporarily suspended all over the nation on August 17 2018, at 5:00pm,” he said.

The registration exercise will however resume after the 2019 general elections.

 

