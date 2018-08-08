2019: INEC sensitises Delta voters on CVR, PVCs

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Worried by the level of apathy in the on going Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday, organised a road show along major streets of Asaba, Delta State capital to sensitise residents on the need to register and get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2019 general election.

The CVR exercise will be suspended on August 17.

About two million prospective voters have been registered in Delta State with over 300,000 PVCs waiting to be collected.

Administrative Secretary of INEC in the state, Mrs. Rose Oriaran-Anthony, who led the road show from the commission’s office, urged eligible voters to turn out in numbers and participate in the exercise, adding that they should ensure that they obtain their PVCs.

READ ALSO: NASS leadership in closed-door meeting with INEC

She said the period for registration has been extended to include Saturdays and Sundays before the suspension of the exercise, imploring residents to take advantage of the window.

“A person must possess a PVC in order to be allowed into the polling unit and be accredited to vote during an election. The PVC stores information such as name, age, photograph and thumbprint among others of the voter.

“The information stored in the PVCs are electronically programmed and can only be read or accessed electronically with a card reader.

“It is important that a person keeps his/her voter’s card safely, to prevent loss or damage. However, if a person loses his/her PVC or it is damaged, the commission can replace it,” she said.

Mrs. Anthony outlined the procedure for the replacement of lost or damaged PVCs, and enjoined the people not to scared if their if the PVCs is missing, insisting that they should approach INEC for replacement.

The roadshow which started at the commission’s head office terminated at the popular Ogbogonogo Market with brief stop over at busy road intersections including FMC roundabout and Konwea Plaza.