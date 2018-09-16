– The Sun News
Latest
16th September 2018 - NYSC certificate scandal: Mixed reactions trail Kemi Adeosun’s resignation
16th September 2018 - 2019: INEC receives notice from 63 political parties to conduct presidential primaries
16th September 2018 - Baby mamas quit being vindictive, baby daddies be responsible
16th September 2018 - SUN GIRL: PROMISE
15th September 2018 - FIBA Africa World Cup qualifiers: We are happy with our first victory- Nwora
15th September 2018 - WHO enhances HIV treatment cascade to improve interventions in S. Sudan
15th September 2018 - Imo 2019: Nwosu tipped to win APC primary
15th September 2018 - 2019: Adamawa APC endorses Bindow for 2019
15th September 2018 - Being a Mom: People who shouldn’t visit when your baby comes
15th September 2018 - Steps to take if your child doesn’t like their teacher
Home / Cover / National / 2019: INEC receives notice from 63 political parties to conduct presidential primaries
INEC - PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES

2019: INEC receives notice from 63 political parties to conduct presidential primaries

— 16th September 2018

“10 parties issued notices for FCT elections for six area council chairmen and 62 councilorship seats; 63 have given notices for presidential primaries.”

– Denies claims to shift polls

Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja

A total of 63 political parties have issued notice to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct their presidential primaries, the electoral body revealed yesterday.

READ ALSO: INEC and political parties’ nomination of candidates

An official of the commission who stated this also said that 91 parties have served notices for the commission to observe their primaries for other offices. He also denied claims that INEC was planning to shift the 2019 polls, describing the rumour as baseless. The officials who pleaded for anonymity said: “So far, 80 of the 91 political parties have indicated intention to conduct primaries. Only 10 parties have issued notices for FCT elections for the six area council chairmen and 62 councilorship seats; 63 parties have given notices for presidential primaries.” On other issues concerning next year’s general election, the source declared that the Smart Card Reader would be deployed for the elections whether the new electoral bill which legalizes it is signed into law or not.

He explained that the Card Reader does two critical assignments, including identification of the holder and authentication of the card to ascertain it was not cloned. He assured that the Card Reader would not be discarded despite the delay in legalizing it through the assent to either new electoral bill.

Although he admitted that there were some challenges that needed to be fixed he said the country has recorded some improvements in its electoral system.

According to him, as result of improvements in the electoral process in recent years, the commission has witnessed less incidents of ballot box and results sheets snatching, less incidents of INEC staff hijacking and no cases of results being declared while election was ongoing. On Osun governorship election coming up by next weekend, the INEC official explained that 1.6 million voters have registered for the elections, adding that 73 per cent of the voters have collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs). He said that the PVC collection was the highest in recent times, adding that 48 political parties are fielding governorship candidates for the election. He stressed that 16,000 personnel made up of 15,000 ad hoc staff and 1,000 INEC staff would take part in the election.

READ ALSO: Presidency says PVCs not condition for N10,000 loan

He assured that INEC would track sensitive election materials and its personnel during the election to ensure transparency. On vote-buying, the source said:“It is not a new thing, but it is assuming a new dimension as a result of improvements in our electoral process.”

He disclosed that INEC was considering a situation in which voters would be barred from taking phones to the voting cubicles.

However, he explained that INEC cannot completely bar voters from using phones at polling units because the phones also help the citizens to gather lots of information, which can be sent to INEC for further action.

He lamented that vote-buying was taking a frightening dimension, saying it has moved beyond physical cash to engagement of electronic transfer.

He disclosed that INEC is working with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offenses Commission (ICPC) to monitor the spate of electronic transfer around elections.

READ ALSO: Vote-buying: EFCC, INEC, Police monitor spendings of politicians, parties
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ADEOSUN NYSC EXEMPTION CERTIFICATE SCANDAL - RESIGNATION

NYSC certificate scandal: Mixed reactions trail Kemi Adeosun’s resignation

— 16th September 2018

Mrs Adeosun resigned her appointment following pressure from the public over her forged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate. Some Nigerians call for her prosecution, others hail action, as former finance minister jets out to london Desmond Mgboh (Kano), Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Uche Usim, Romanus Ugwu (Abuja),Sylvanus Viashima(Jalingo), Abdullahi Hassan (Zaria), Sola Ojo (Kaduna), Oluseye…

  • INEC - PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES

    2019: INEC receives notice from 63 political parties to conduct presidential primaries

    — 16th September 2018

    “10 parties issued notices for FCT elections for six area council chairmen and 62 councilorship seats; 63 have given notices for presidential primaries.” – Denies claims to shift polls Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja A total of 63 political parties have issued notice to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct their presidential primaries, the electoral…

  • BINDOW

    2019: Adamawa APC endorses Bindow for 2019

    — 15th September 2018

    – I have not disappointed my people – Bindow Billy Graham Abel Yola The leadership of APC in Adamawa have unanimously endorsed state governor Mohammed Umaru Jibrilla Bindow for the party’s ticket in 2019. READ ALSO: Flood: Adamawa Govt assures citizens of prompt response The state executive of the party, including the 21 local government chairpersons…

  • tanko

    Buhari desperate for 2nd term – Tanko Yakassai

    — 15th September 2018

    There won’t be free, credible polls in 2019 Elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai was his usual self-frank, blunt and unsparing, in this interview with VINCENT KALU, where he expressed his fears over 2019 polls. According to him, Nigeria may not have free, fair and credible election next year. He also noted that President Muhammadu Buhari is…

  • primate

    God has anointed Saraki for 2019 – Primate Ayodele

    — 15th September 2018

    Renowned prophet, founder and spiritual leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, with headquarters in Lagos, Primate Elijah Ayodele, in this interview with VERA WISDOM-BASSEY speaks on the 2019 elections and other expectations in Nigeria. How do you feel about the tension and crises in the country ahead of next year’s election? Nigeria is sitting on a…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]