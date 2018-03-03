2019: INEC must not allow rigging – Wike

TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to justify Nigeria as the true Big Brother Africa, by conducting free, fair and credible elections. Wike also called on INEC to ensure that the electorate’s votes count to make public office holders deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

Wike made the call yesterday, during the flag-off of rehabilitation of Oyigbo Market Road by Afam junction in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the State.

He described Oyigbo as key to the economy of the state, noting that the road was in fulfillment of his promise to Oyigbo people. He observed that upon completion, the road would revive economic activities in the area.

The governor, however, blamed the people of the area for the deplorable state of roads in the community which he said was occasioned by the people electing those who could not provide democratic dividends for them.

In his speech, the State Commissioner for Works, Dumnamene Dekor, said the roads, which span over four kilometers, would be completed by December, and solicited the cooperation of the people to ensure early completion of the project.

In his welcome remarks, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Oyigbo LGA, Ugochukwu Ejiri, thanked Governor Wike for the project and pledged the unflinching support of the people to the administration.