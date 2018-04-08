2019: INEC commences ICT training for staff

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Ahead of the forthcoming 2019 general election, the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ebonyi State has commenced training and retraining of its staff in the headquarters and 13 council areas in preparation for a hitch-free poll.

This was disclosed by the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Godswill Obioma, at a media lunch organized by the commission for journalists.

Tagged: Strengthening the Electoral Process in Ebonyi State for 2019 General Elections, the lunch provided opportunity for brainstorming on the way to achieve credible election in 2019.

Obioma said that the commission had also introduced new innovations to voter education and awareness by initiating community-based town hall meetings throughout the 13 council areas of the state, stressing that it struck strategic partnership engagements with critical stakeholders such as political parties, CSOs, religious and traditional institutions and the media, among others.