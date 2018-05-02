The Sun News
2nd May 2018 - 2019 : I’m yet to decide on re-election – Gov. Badaru
2nd May 2018 - Delta 2019: Councilors to buy nomination form for Okowa’s second term
2nd May 2018 - Why I’m working hard to make Bayelsa safe – Dickson
2nd May 2018 - Army warns personnel against revealing official secrets on social media
2nd May 2018 - Sales girl docked over alleged misappropriation
2nd May 2018 - Transporter allegedly issues dud cheque in repaying loan
2nd May 2018 - Corps member begins N15m CDS project in Imo
2nd May 2018 - Customs seize N53.4m prohibited items from smugglers in Ogun
2nd May 2018 - Benue killings: Army parades herdsman arrested with AK47
2nd May 2018 - Kwara Police warn residents of new tactics by criminals in Ilorin
2019 : I'm yet to decide on re-election – Gov. Badaru

2nd May 2018

Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Governor Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State has said he is yet to decide whether to seek re-election in the 2019 general election.

Governor Badaru is Chairman National convention of All Progressive Congress (APC).

This was coming when 27 members of the state’s Assembly passes a vote of confidence on the governor to contest for the state governorship election under the APC‎ in 2019.

Governor Badaru disclosed this, on Wednesday, while speaking to news men in Dutse the state capital said his final decision on whether to contest or otherwise depends on consultations with his family members and other associates.

‎He said though there was a call on him by the people from every corner and particularly the elders in Jigawa State to run for second term, but he is yet to decide due to consultation with his family and other people around him.

“On my second term bid‎, I’m yet to decide whether to run or not as I’m still on consultation with people concern particularly my family, friends and other political colleagues, when I finally decide I will let the world know,” he said.

The members of the state’s Assembly had, through a motion raised by the Majority leader, Sani Isyaku, from Gumel constituency canvassed for ‎the support to vote for the state governor to contest in 2019.

The Speaker, Alhaji Idris Gwaram, who spoke to the press after the assembly session said the process was carried out by the 27 APC members that show their support to the governor to contest again in 2019.

He said‎ the decision was as a result of achievements recorded by the governor since his assumption as governor of the state despite the meagre resources accrued to the state.

It could be recalled that the APC stakeholders in Jigawa State have thrown their weight behind the second term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari and their state, Governor Badaru Abubakar.

The stakeholders ‎declared their support during the zonal political gathering held at the three senatorial zones of the state.

Some elders during the gathering explained that, the duo, President Buhari and Governor Badaru are tested and trusted and based on that they urged‎ the gathering to support their second term bid.

