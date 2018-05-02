2019 : I’m yet to decide on re-election – Gov. Badaru

Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Governor Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State has said he is yet to decide whether to seek re-election in the 2019 general election.

Governor Badaru is Chairman National convention of All Progressive Congress (APC).

This was coming when 27 members of the state’s Assembly passes a vote of confidence on the governor to contest for the state governorship election under the APC‎ in 2019.

Governor Badaru disclosed this, on Wednesday, while speaking to news men in Dutse the state capital said his final decision on whether to contest or otherwise depends on consultations with his family members and other associates.

‎He said though there was a call on him by the people from every corner and particularly the elders in Jigawa State to run for second term, but he is yet to decide due to consultation with his family and other people around him.

“On my second term bid‎, I’m yet to decide whether to run or not as I’m still on consultation with people concern particularly my family, friends and other political colleagues, when I finally decide I will let the world know,” he said.

The members of the state’s Assembly had, through a motion raised by the Majority leader, Sani Isyaku, from Gumel constituency canvassed for ‎the support to vote for the state governor to contest in 2019.

The Speaker, Alhaji Idris Gwaram, who spoke to the press after the assembly session said the process was carried out by the 27 APC members that show their support to the governor to contest again in 2019.

He said‎ the decision was as a result of achievements recorded by the governor since his assumption as governor of the state despite the meagre resources accrued to the state.

It could be recalled that the APC stakeholders in Jigawa State have thrown their weight behind the second term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari and their state, Governor Badaru Abubakar.

The stakeholders ‎declared their support during the zonal political gathering held at the three senatorial zones of the state.

Some elders during the gathering explained that, the duo, President Buhari and Governor Badaru are tested and trusted and based on that they urged‎ the gathering to support their second term bid.