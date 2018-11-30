“I want to be remembered for restoring peace to Kaduna. The unity that I knew we had is no longer there.”

Ismail Omipidan

Isa Ashiru was in the Kaduna State House of Assembly for eight years, he was also a member of House of Representatives for eight years. In 2014 he attempted securing the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), after defecting to the party from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but lost to the incumbent governor, Nasir El-Rufai. He is now the PDP’s candidate for next year’s contest.

But there has been some controversies surrounding his educational qualifications. He speaks on this and why he thinks Kaduna people will prefer him to El-Rufai, next year.

You tried to run in 2014, you didn’t get the ticket. But now, you have the ticket, what makes you think you can make it?

I’m sure you’re a believer, I’m also a believer, and I know that power belongs to nobody but the Almighty God and that is where I’m heading to. I’ve prayed, gone round the state and visited my constituents, statewide, when I say constituents, I meant the whole state. They welcome the idea, they promised to support me because they know me and I know them. I know their challenges and I’m sure my team and I can provide the solutions to their challenges, taking into consideration the fact that I’ve been in the state since birth. Having served for 18 years in the state civil service, I related closely with the different tribes and sections of my society so they know me, I know them and know what they want, so I think I will be in a better position to deliver the deliverables.

What are you bringing to the table that is different from what is available today?

First, I want to be remembered for restoring peace to Kaduna. The unity that I knew we had is no longer there. The state has been balkanised according to religious and sectarian lines. That was not what we left in 2007. If I am able to achieve just this in my first four years, I will bow down and thank my God for giving me the opportunity to reunite my people irrespective of tribe and religious differences. So in terms of what I am bringing on the table for my people, I have my blueprint which I will unveil at the appropriate time and I will avail you the opportunity to get copies to go through and ask questions and I’m sure I’ll be in a position to give you answers then.

Talking about restoring peace, one of the greatest challenges to peace in Kaduna has been the issue of the Shiites and their leader, Sheikh El-Zakzaky. How do you intend to address it?

Well, the issue is that of approach, no human. You must allow room for dialogue, bring them to the table, discuss with them and highlight areas of challenges, then provide solutions to the challenges. So, as long as you are determined in what you are doing, I assure you that we’ll get out of this quagmire. Besides, every Nigerian has been guaranteed the right to worship in accordance with the constitution of Nigeria.

Away from what you will do or not do, some persons believe you are parading fake educational qualifications. Is that true?

Thank you very much for giving me this opportunity. Your paper is a national paper and widely circulated, I am sure that was why you took the pains to come and hear my own side of the story. I commend The Sun Publishing for this rare gesture.

Having said that, you see, when you’re in politics, you should prepare for the worst especially when it comes to the issue of contest. There are people that believe in God and these people believe that it is only God that gives power. But some lack this belief and therefore find it difficult to absorb the shock they received during the primary.