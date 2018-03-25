The Sun News
Latest
25th March 2018 - 2019: I’ll contest against Buhari – Olufunmilade, ex-APC chieftain
25th March 2018 - 2019: Why Buhari has not declared his intention –Nahabu, President’s cousin
25th March 2018 - Notes from the Senate
25th March 2018 - Rev Iloh: Buharist changes mind, urges him not to run for second term
25th March 2018 - Bishop Morris berates herdsmen, farmers
25th March 2018 - Obasanjo’s coalition will fail –Senator Rufai Hanga
25th March 2018 - Nigeria running on rule of jungle – Nwodo, Ohanaeze PG
25th March 2018 - I thought my husband was a womaniser –Salma Aminu, actress
25th March 2018 - Land use charge: Outcry over new “crazy” charges
25th March 2018 - Niger: Tenants of super-rich suspected kidnapper, Maiturari panic, flee from his houses
Home / Politics / 2019: I’ll contest against Buhari – Olufunmilade, ex-APC chieftain

2019: I’ll contest against Buhari – Olufunmilade, ex-APC chieftain

— 25th March 2018

Says president disowned APC manifesto, other rules

Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja

Prof Femi Olufunmilade is a presidential aspirant of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). He was a key figure in the drafting of policy and strategy document for the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2015 presidential election.

In this chat, the aspirant who is currently the Dean, Social Sciences of Igbinedion University, said he left the APC because the party has derailed.

He spoke on other happenings in the country, especially the insistence of the National Assembly in amending the Electoral Act to re-order the election sequence.

You were a key figure in the APC presidential campaign in 2015, why did you leave the party for SDP?

The reason I decided to look elsewhere is basically because the APC has proved to be an undemocratic party, a party without internal democracy. This is a party that its internal structures and organs were not allowed  to function , there has not been anything called BoT being constituted. Even the NEC has only met a couple of times. And at the meeting the people  that  are at the helm of affairs  in the party  would want to push one agenda or the other, trying  to push  people  to give  the president an uncontested access to the ticket  of the  party for a second term. They failed to achieve this. The NEC also took place when  they  wanted  to extend the tenure  of those incumbent executives of the party  who are not performing.

You can see that the party  is like a party of a handful of persons. It is acting as if the party does not have other organs, where decisions are supposed to be taken, as if the party doesn’t have state chapters. In terms of appointment into government,  the party  has not proved that it is existing, I think some of the officials of the party just lobby to get their own people appointed or get themselves appointed into  one board or the other and that is it. But in terms  of promoting  the interest of party members they are found  wanting. I want  to tell you that while I have come out openly to say that I am now in SDP, there are many that are just there physically, in spirit they have already left. Some of them are waiting  for the presidential primaries to hold so that  they can teach the president  a lesson.

Teach the president a lesson in what way?

Teach him a lesson by denying  him the ticket if he ever tries to go for it, by voting  against  him.

Are you saying that the reconciliation move, which is being championed by the former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is not working?

I was surprised that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu accepted  that appointment. For me, it is a humiliating appointment. I did a Master in Peace and Conflict Resolutions; when  you want to reconcile people the first thing you find out  in resolving a conflict is what are the causes of this conflict. The main problems within APC are the things I’ve mentioned – people are not carried along. If the party has become  a non-participatory party when it is supposed  to be a rendezvous, a melting point for everybody, then something is wrong. On top of that you, discover  that appointments  into government  which is the goal of most people who worked  to put a president into power have not been coming.

Appointments have not been forthcoming for most people, but on the contrary appointments have been  going  to those who are in the opposition,  a lot of appointments  have been given  to PDP members, people  who do not believe in the ideology  of the  party.

Is it not possible that President Buhari made those appointments because he wanted technocrats to handle some sectors?

The issue of technocrats is not the case, if you  are talking  about someone like the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe kachikwu, who was also not a member  of APC, but was appointed minister, mere looking  at his background  you will excuse that. He was vice president at Mobil and he knows about the oil sector, which is acceptable. I just used this as an illustration, there are many other cases. There was a time Delta State APC stalwarts put up an advert in newspapers, asking Mr President what their offense was because all the appointments made in the state had been given to PDP members. If those that I know within the party, distinguished professors, businessmen and parliamentarians are given positions with which they can implement the policies and programmes of the APC as written  in the manifesto, I wouldn’t worry. You are not involved in anyway in the government, those that you can relate with are not in the government and on top of that we are taking the blame for both  the actions and inactions of the government. You are expected to keep defending their actions whenever people ask you about painful  issues like the killings in various places by herdsmen, you end up defending  things that even your conscience cannot bear. So, it is at that point  I decided that we need to present a new face of ourselves  to the Nigerian  public. It is not as if those supporting Buhari are mediocrities, we are patriots. We thought as a man with the credentials of anti-corruption he will be able to clean up the state. Corruption is 80 per cent responsible for the problems in this country. It is what made budget non-implementable. Our thinking was that if we have a man who will make every kobo count then Nigeria will begin to work. But now our eyes have been opened. We want to quickly tell the people that some of us are not mediocrities. A good number of us came together  and decided that it was high time that we thought  of how to place ourselves in government by contesting election  instead  of merely following.

With your posters pasted in every corner in Abuja, are you contesting for president in 2019?

When you have people who believe  in  what you  are doing and what you represent you have to say yes to their demand. We have so many young people who are saying that we must have alternative . It is their right to express themselves politically, but what I can tell you is that I am aspiring. You can see all  kinds of posters everywhere, but it doesn’t mean that I am the one responsible, I am just a university  teacher and I don’t have that much money to do all that, but I want  to contest for presidency  in 2019 . And the reason I want to contest is that I believe I understand the problems of this country better than some of those who are in power today.  Since age 16, I have been studying what the problems of this country are and what  possible solutions are available  to tackle those problems. As a student of political science and now scholar  in the same field I can tell you that I know what the problems of this country are. There is nothing we teach in political science other than politics and government. As a Political  Science  scholar I know the background to the creation of this country in details,  I know the challenges of this country  from the colonial period to the present  day, I know various regimes , their achievements and shortcomings,  I know policies, those that have been a success  and those that have not. I know  the  right thing  to do,  I believe  that if Nigerians are a bit tired of mediocre leadership they should  begin  to think outside the box and say they are tired of the recycling  of old faces because of the size of their pocket. There are people who have not had their hand soiled, people who love this country  and I am one of them. I am coming out so that those  right thinking Nigerians who are tired of all these failed leaders will have an alternative. I have  prepared  my presidential policy papers,  it is encapsulated  in a book entitled: “For the good of our people”. With this I am going  to be passing the  message across to Nigerians that I am coming to play politics of ideas, I am coming  out after I have studied  what needs to be done. The book will be available  online  as an e-Book  and some hard copies will also be circulated to important stakeholders in this country.

Why do you think your first shot in politics should be the presidency?

You see what  happened  in Austria, Sebastian Kurz is 31 and I am more experienced than him. I belong to a university system where you have the brightest and the best, I have  been  there since 1993. I served with the administrative arm of the university, I began my career at University of Uyo since 1993 and by the time I left in 1999, I was due to be promoted assistant registrar. In terms  of administrative experience,  I also  served  as secretary  to various committees and I can assure  you  it was an environment  where before you take decisions you engage  in serious debates and those debates are among serious educated minds, professors, people with doctorate, not mediocrities and that is where I cut my tooth in terms  of administration and governance. Beyond that I then moved into academia,  after a time in governance with the late Chief Bola Ige. Chief Bola Ige was one of the brightest politicians you can find anywhere in the world,  I was his personal assistant, when  he was appointed  Minister  of Power and Steel. So,  in terms of politics and governance at the federal  level, I had the opportunity of understanding  these things while working with Bola Ige. The power  reforms that you see was part of the pioneer committee in the Ministry  of Power  to look into the possibility  of Independent Power Projects in the country,  that was when Enron was contracted by the Lagos State government  under the leadership  of Bola Tinubu  who was governor then.

When you talk of reforms in crucial areas under the present democratic dispensation, I was one of those who began it working in the background. After I left the Ministry  of Power,  looking  at the way conflict was ravaging the country in the Niger-Delta, I decided  to do a degree in Peace and Conflict  Studies at the University  of Ibadan. After that I returned  to campus as a lecturer. Today, I  am a professor of political science, I have been Head of Department of International Relations  and Strategic Studies, I  am currently  the Dean of Arts and Social Sciences of Igbenedion University, Okada and I  am also on the Governing  Council  of Federal  University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. I am a visiting Professor of History and International Studies at Ambrose Alli University, a Professor  of Global Understanding a state department  sponsored programme at East Carolina University in Greenville,USA. I have also published  on various  issues about Nigeria, foreign policy, defence and security even economic planning etc. With this background, I believe  that I am more equipped than many of the people parading themselves that they want to be president.

You were among the APC leaders that articulated the policy paper of the party in 2014, are you satisfied with the level of implementation of the party’s manifestoes?

I wrote the policy on defense transforming relations and I also conducted the NEEDS assessment  survey of 36 states and the FCT working with coordinators of Buhari Support  Organisation nationwide. The essence of the survey was to tell the president that aside the general promises in our manifesto specific needs of each states must be focused on. The report guided his campaign speeches as he moved from state to state. I also wrote the overall strategy paper entitled “Opposition victories in Africa: How it can happen in Nigeria, a working paper for the APC.” The chairman of the party personally called to thank me for that paper. The paper reviewed eight countries in Africa,  where opposition defeated incumbent leadership . Those countries included Ghana, Senegal, Sierria-Leone, Benin Republic, Malawi, Kenya, Zambia and Ivory Coast. I identified  common parameters that aided victory and things that constituted barriers and I adapted it to the Nigerian situation prevailing between 2014 and 2015 and I believe that some of those things  helped us to victory.

Are you accusing  the president  of not going  by the manifestoes ?

That is another reason that is very important, I need to put on the table. You know how the president distanced himself from restructuring and he said that it is the process that matters. As a leader your manifesto  is a pact with the people  of the country. In the South-West our campaign  was rooted on the promise of restructuring  the country and that was why he won without  the votes he got from the South-West in particular as far as the South was concerned he would  not have been  president today and then after getting  the power, you have the audacity  to say that we Nigerians  can be impatient in speech,  indirectly  telling  people about restructuring that they were impatient and that it is the process that counts not restructuring anything. So, that for me, is not a mark of honesty, you tricked the people  to get power. We got a lot of flaks because of what the president said. Here is a president  that disowns his own party manifesto, which  means he doesn’t believe  in what we say we are going  to do. Secondly, who are the people he is using to run his government,  a lot of them are aliens to the manifesto itself. And that is why in many areas the government is lackluster and that is the more reason we need to look elsewhere and that is why someone like me is offering myself. There are many qualified people and I  am challenging them, if they know they have what it takes to run the affairs of this country they should all come out, we have up to 68 parties, let us give Nigerians the avalanche of qualified hands to pick  from .

Is it not also possible  that you are leaving APC because  you know that you cannot fight for the ticket of APC with Mr President ?

Yes, that is also true in the sense that the party is not functioning as a democratic party, we have had gubernatorial primaries  in some states in this country that left much to be desired in some states and that to me is a sign of what to expect. I don’t believe  that APC will conduct primaries  that  will have a level playing ground, those who have pocketed the party are already trying to re-enroll the president with his support to be the sole candidate , they are looking  for  a situation whereby we would by consensus approve of it, but they are scared of free and fair primaries, but if we are talking of democracy,  we need free and fair elections, if the president feels he has done well,  let him face his own party people first before thinking  of the opposition. I know there is no level playing  ground  there; I had to go elsewhere . There  are a lot of people, especially APC members  in the Diaspora, but beyond that we did our due diligence  before settling for  SDP. This is the party that has an antecedent in terms of the social democratic ideology. This is the only party that when you read the manifesto you  will see that these things  were put together by brilliant  and highly progressive minds who mean well for this country. Unfortunately, Nigerians don’t  even read the manifesto.

Other parties have zoned their presidential ticket to the North, what do you do if SDP takes similar step?

Even  when  the PDP said they were zoning their ticket to any of the zones there has not been a time when you will not find people from  other regions contesting. Right from the Obasanjo regime. When he was going  for the first primaries , people  like Alex  Ekwueme, Abubakar Rimi, all contested against him. When it was time for him to go and Yar’Adua was to contest, we saw people like Peter Odili in the race and a host of other people that were not necessarily from the North. Coming  to APC,  we never zoned anything when Buhari contested in 2015 and some  of us fought tooth and nail for him to get the ticket, there were people  from other parts  of the country who contested against him . Rochas Okorocha contested, even from the North where Buhari comes from, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Atiku Abubakar contested against him. The idea of zoning is there in the imagination  of people, but it doesn’t exist in the real world  of Nigerian politics and I  think we need to rise above that . The problem we have in politics goes beyond zoning .As a matter of fact, we need competent people regardless of whatever zone they come from, I want capable hands to come out not just me.

What is your  take on the amendment of order of election in the Electoral Act by Senate?

I think  the Senate is doing  its job, the primary job of the Senate is to make laws for  the country, but those that are pushing the agenda  of Buhari must return at all costs are scared  of the Senate tinkering with the order of elections. If I had my way I would even advise  the National Assembly that all elections must be held on one day because it is very expensive to  conduct  elections the way we are doing it at the moment. It makes a lot of sense if people  go and they are given different ballot papers to vote for the various offices in one day,  we do not have that luxury of the logistics that is involved to conduct elections in a flamboyant fashion. They are doing a very good job and the executive should  mind its business by not interfering.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: I’ll contest against Buhari – Olufunmilade, ex-APC chieftain

— 25th March 2018

Says president disowned APC manifesto, other rules Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Prof Femi Olufunmilade is a presidential aspirant of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). He was a key figure in the drafting of policy and strategy document for the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2015 presidential election. In this chat, the aspirant who is currently…

  • 2019: Why Buhari has not declared his intention –Nahabu, President’s cousin

    — 25th March 2018

    •Says Buhari is still best option Abdullahi Hassan, Zaria President Muhammadu Buhari’s cousin, Adnan Nahabu, who is a public commentator and technocrat in Kastina State, has given reasons the president has not declared his intention to contest in the 2019 election.  Nahabu who also plays the role of spokesperson for the family said that Buhari…

  • Notes from the Senate

    — 25th March 2018

    ‘Once a government is committed to the principle of silencing the voice of opposition, it has only one way to go, and that is down the path of increasingly repressive measures, until it becomes a source of terror to all its citizens and creates a country where everyone lives in fear.” —  Harry Truman, former…

  • Rev Iloh: Buharist changes mind, urges him not to run for second term

    — 25th March 2018

    Christy Anyanwu One of the die-hard Buharists and the General Overseer  of Soul Winning Chapel, Lagos, Rev Dr Moses Iloh has developed cold feet about President Muhammadu Buhari. Prior to the 2015 presidential election, Rev Iloh had canvassed votes for the president. Then he believed that Buhari was the only person that could change and…

  • Bishop Morris berates herdsmen, farmers

    — 25th March 2018

    … Says killing is barbaric, evil Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The Bishop of Maiduguri Diocese, Anglican Communion Nigeria, Rev Emmanuel Morris, has canvassed for a return to the old way of co-habitation and relationship between the farmers and herdsmen as panacea to the current farmers/herdsmen crisis in the country. Bishop Morris in this interview with Sunday…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share