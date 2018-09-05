2019: Ikwerre women,  groups declare support for Wike

Tony John, Port Harcourt Market women, youth groups and commercial motorcyclists in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State have declared their support for the re-election of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, citing his outstanding performance as reason for their endorsement.

They declared their support for Governor Wike yesterday, during the sensitisation tour of ‘One million youths for new Rivers State’ in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

They said they would work for the re-election of Governor Wike because his projects have impacted their lives positively.

Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Samuel Nwanosike, said the antics of the opposition will fail in the area because the people are with Governor Wike.

He noted that key projects, such as Isiokpo internal roads, Ipo-Airport road, General Hospital, Isiokpo and the reconstruction of basic schools in the area have transformed the local government area.

The local government council chairman noted that the decision to re-elect Governor Wike was due to the fact that more projects would be attracted to the area during his second term.

Coordinator of ‘One million youths for new Rivers State’, Ehie Edison, assured that the youths will continue to drum support for the governor because he is youth friendly.

He said since the creation of Rivers State, no administration has offered youths more opportunities in government than the Wike administration.

He declared: “All Rivers youths will stay at the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) office and defend their votes.

We’ll not be intimidated by the use of Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), military or thugs. We shall stand firm to defend votes cast in favour of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Wike.”

Secretary-General of the ‘One million youths for new Rivers State’, Major Jack, noted that the large turn-out of the masses in Ikwerre local government area indicated that Governor Wike’s re-election is a foregone conclusion.