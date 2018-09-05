– The Sun News
Latest
5th September 2018 - 2019: Ikwerre women, groups declare support for Wike
5th September 2018 - Education body seeks ECOWAS’ cooperation on standard
5th September 2018 - Imo stakeholders urge Araraume, others to quit APC
5th September 2018 - Defection: Group backs Salvador, faults George
5th September 2018 - Enugu: Ugwuanyi begins repair of potholes 
5th September 2018 - How to check phone battery explosion
5th September 2018 - Police apologise to Clark over raid of residence in Abuja
5th September 2018 - No going back on sit-at-home, IPOB insists
5th September 2018 - Don’t drag Nigeria into another civil unrest, Bishop Nwokolo tells politicians
5th September 2018 - Ibadan Obas to Ladoja: You’re behind crisis rocking Olubadan chieftaincy system
Home / National / 2019: Ikwerre women, groups declare support for Wike
WIKE

2019: Ikwerre women, groups declare support for Wike

— 5th September 2018

Tony John,  Port Harcourt

Market women, youth groups and commercial motorcyclists in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, have declared their ‘unflinching’ support for the re-election of Governor Nyesom Wike, citing his outstanding performance, as the reason for  their endorsement.

They declared their support for Governor Wike yesterday, during the sensitisation tour of One Million Youths for New Rivers State in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

The market women, youths and commercial motorcyclists in unison, said they would work for the re-election of Governor Wike because his projects have impacted their lives positively.

Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Samuel Nwanosike, stated that the antics of the opposition would fail in the area because the people were with Governor Wike.

He noted that key projects such as Isiokpo internal roads, Ipo-Airport road, General Hospital, Isiokpo and the reconstruction of Basic Schools in the area have transformed the local government area.

READ ALSO: Education body seeks ECOWAS’ cooperation on standard

The council chairman noted that the decision to re-elect Governor Wike was because more projects would be attracted to the area during his second term.

Coordinator of One Million Youths for New Rivers State, Ehie Edison, assured that the youths will continue to drum support for the governor because he is youth friendly.

He said since the creation of Rivers State, no administration has offered youths more opportunities in government than the Wike administration.

He declared, “All Rivers youths will stay at the INEC office and defend their votes. We will not be intimidated by the use of SARS, military or thugs. We shall stand firm to defend votes cast in favour of the PDP and Governor Wike.”

Secretary-General of the One Million Youths for New Rivers State, Major Jack, noted that the large turn-out of the masses in Ikwerre Local Government Area indicated that Governor Wike’s re-election is a foregone conclusion.

Thousands of residents responded to the  sensitization tour, which was marked by rallies, distribution of handbills and direct reach-out by One Million Youths for New Rivers State volunteers.

Highpoint of the occasion was the acceptance of APC defectors into the PDP.  The spokesman of the defectors stated that they were  impressed with the performance of Governor Wike.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

WIKE

2019: Ikwerre women, groups declare support for Wike

— 5th September 2018

Tony John,  Port Harcourt Market women, youth groups and commercial motorcyclists in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, have declared their ‘unflinching’ support for the re-election of Governor Nyesom Wike, citing his outstanding performance, as the reason for  their endorsement. They declared their support for Governor Wike yesterday, during the sensitisation tour of One…

  • ECOWAS

    Education body seeks ECOWAS’ cooperation on standard

    — 5th September 2018

    Job Osazuwa Towards improving the standard of education across all levels within the West Africa sub-region, the Nigerian Academy of Education (NAE) is seeking the cooperation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Revealing this at the weekend, in Abuja, the President of NAE, Prof. Elizabeth Eke, said the partnership was aimed at…

  • Araraume

    Imo stakeholders urge Araraume, others to quit APC

    — 5th September 2018

    A coalition of different groups has called on a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, to look for another platform to contest the forthcoming governorship election.  The coalition, comprising professionals, students, town unions, the clergy and others, said he and his huge followers would not get justice in…

  • BODE GEORGE

    Defection: Group backs Salvador, faults George

    — 5th September 2018

    A political organisation, Lagos Solidarity Movement (LSM), has backed the defection of the chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Moshood Salvador, to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The group, in a statement by its chairman, Tony Okafor, and secretary, Tunde Jaiyesimi, noted that it was unsurprising that Salvador left…

  • potholes

    Enugu: Ugwuanyi begins repair of potholes 

    — 5th September 2018

    Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi  has commenced comprehensive repairs of emerging potholes on urban and intercity roads in the state. The areas undergoing maintenance in Enugu metropolis, at the moment, include Ogui Junction,Otigba Junction, Savage Crescent, G.R.A and Damija, Trans Ekulu, among other locations.   The project is in keeping with its administration mandate to provide…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share