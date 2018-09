2019: Ikwerre women, groups declare support for Wike

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Market women, youth groups and commercial motorcyclists in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, have declared their ‘unflinching’ support for the re-election of Governor Nyesom Wike, citing his outstanding performance, as the reason for their endorsement.

They declared their support for Governor Wike yesterday, during the sensitisation tour of One Million Youths for New Rivers State in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

The market women, youths and commercial motorcyclists in unison, said they would work for the re-election of Governor Wike because his projects have impacted their lives positively.

Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Samuel Nwanosike, stated that the antics of the opposition would fail in the area because the people were with Governor Wike.

He noted that key projects such as Isiokpo internal roads, Ipo-Airport road, General Hospital, Isiokpo and the reconstruction of Basic Schools in the area have transformed the local government area.

READ ALSO: Education body seeks ECOWAS’ cooperation on standard

The council chairman noted that the decision to re-elect Governor Wike was because more projects would be attracted to the area during his second term.

Coordinator of One Million Youths for New Rivers State, Ehie Edison, assured that the youths will continue to drum support for the governor because he is youth friendly.

He said since the creation of Rivers State, no administration has offered youths more opportunities in government than the Wike administration.

He declared, “All Rivers youths will stay at the INEC office and defend their votes. We will not be intimidated by the use of SARS, military or thugs. We shall stand firm to defend votes cast in favour of the PDP and Governor Wike.”

Secretary-General of the One Million Youths for New Rivers State, Major Jack, noted that the large turn-out of the masses in Ikwerre Local Government Area indicated that Governor Wike’s re-election is a foregone conclusion.

Thousands of residents responded to the sensitization tour, which was marked by rallies, distribution of handbills and direct reach-out by One Million Youths for New Rivers State volunteers.

Highpoint of the occasion was the acceptance of APC defectors into the PDP. The spokesman of the defectors stated that they were impressed with the performance of Governor Wike.