– The Sun News
Latest
26th July 2018 - Tejuoso a betrayer, remains an outsider – Ogun APC
26th July 2018 - Again, another CP posted to Bayelsa
26th July 2018 - Nigerian churches tasked on unity, tolerance
26th July 2018 - Melaye’s abduction: We’re not aware – FCT Police
26th July 2018 - Lai Mohammed thanks Kwara APC for loyalty to Buhari
26th July 2018 - Enugu community elects new monarch
26th July 2018 - Dino Melaye kidnapped?
26th July 2018 - FG orders confiscation of GMO products without Biosafety permits
26th July 2018 - Community policing, strong intelligence way to solve Nigeria’s security challenges – Ambode
26th July 2018 - Pakistan’s Imran Khan declares victory in disputed election
Home / National / 2019: Ijaw group endorses Emmanuel Uduaghan for Senate

2019: Ijaw group endorses Emmanuel Uduaghan for Senate

— 24th April 2018

More and more support is coming the way of Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, the immediate past governor of Delta State who is gearing up to represent Delta South Senatorial District in the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly.

A group, Ijaw Liberation Movement (ILM) in Ijaw land, one of the three major ethnic groups in Delta South Senatorial District where Senator James Manager, the incumbent senator representing the district, comes from has thrown its full weight behind Dr. Uduaghan.

In an interview recently, the leader of the group, Mr. Peremotebi Simeon expressed his kinsmen’s desire to have Dr. Uduaghan represent them “this time around.”

The leader, who said they were excited having their son Senator James Manager serve out four tenures of 16 years in the senate, however said it was a bittersweet feeling because Ijaw was not the only ethnic group in Delta South.

According to him, “The only dynamic thing is change; where there is no change, the people are not happy. There is no doubt in our minds that it is the turn of another section to represent us. That is fair game.

“I am not saying our brother did not do well, or is not doing well, but I believe a fresh candidate will bring something fresh to the table for our own benefit.

“We had followed Dr. Uduaghan’s painstaking effort to develop our area, nay the whole state, while he was governor of Delta State. We are also aware that he stepped down for our son to continue a few years ago, so he is the most suitable person for the job now.

“Above all, we the Ijaws benefitted so much from his government. He did so much to make life comfortable for us through his development plans then. Now it’s payback time as one good turn deserves another.”

The leader said they were not in the know of any candidate developing interest in the position at the moment aside from the former governor.

“Uduaghan is the only person seeking for the office who has ever told us why he is going there. The reasons are quite important to the Ijaw people and we shall put him there. We shall hold him accountable thereafter.”

From all indications, Dr. Uduaghan seems to be having a smooth sail to the senate. His legacies while ruling as governor of Delta State is paving way for him to continue serving his people as a senator. The Itsekiri-born medical doctor who is yet to declare his intention to contest for the senate seat, has however hinted of his desire to grab the position. Many youths in Delta South, elders as well as the entire Niger Delta believe he has something to offer to the region.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

TEJUOSO

Tejuoso a betrayer, remains an outsider – Ogun APC

— 26th July 2018

Laide Raheem,  Abeokuta The Ogun State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has flayed the senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Lanre Tejuosho, for his earlier announcement of defecting from the party,  describing him as a betrayer. The party, however, declared that the senator remained an outsider, not minding his attendance, on Wednesday, of a…

  • BAYELSA

    Again, another CP posted to Bayelsa

    — 26th July 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa  The foggy situation on the actual commissioner of police deployed to Bayelsa State by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris persisted, on Thursday, as the Force Headquarters has decided to post Ahmad Abdulrahman to the state, 48 hours after Ahmed Bello was posted to replace newly-deployed John Mokan. Bayelsa State…

  • GARMENT

    Nigerian churches tasked on unity, tolerance

    — 26th July 2018

    It was a beautiful gathering of young men and women fully attired in stylish white robe of different embroidered, laces, Swarovski and sequins, designs. That fateful Tuesday afternoon at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos State, the hall was full with vibrant youths of Cherubim and Seraphim Church and Celestial Church of Christ. The youths who came…

  • MELAYE

    Melaye’s abduction: We’re not aware – FCT Police

    — 26th July 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, said it was not aware of the abduction of Sen. Dino Melaye. Melaye, was reportedly abducted, on Thursday morning, by unknown gunmen in Abuja, on his way to Kogi State. Sen. Ben Murray Bruce, who disclosed this on his twitter handle – @benmurraybruce said –…

  • Lai

    Lai Mohammed thanks Kwara APC for loyalty to Buhari

    — 26th July 2018

    NAN The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has thanked APC members and supporters in Kwara for their unflinching support to the party despite gale of defection in the National Assembly. In a statement signed by the minister and made available to newsmen on Thursday, the minister expressed gratitude to the party members…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share