– The Sun News
Latest
10th September 2018 - Kaduna-Abuja bound train crushes 52 cattle – Police
10th September 2018 - Imo 2019: Guber aspirant proposes Rural Women Development Fund
10th September 2018 - 2019: Igbo group urges PDP to zone VP seat to S’ East
10th September 2018 - 2019: Strive beyond 5m votes for Buhari, APC chair tells volunteers
10th September 2018 - 2000: Daring rescue frees jungle hostages
10th September 2018 - Gudumbali: Service Chiefs hold crucial meeting in Maiduguri
10th September 2018 - 1976: Jets collide over Zagreb
10th September 2018 - My presidential aspiration has divine backing, says Osakwe
10th September 2018 - School feeding: N35 not enough for quality meal –Vendors
10th September 2018 - 2019 presidency: David Mark gets NDA alumni endorsement
Home / Cover / Elections / National / 2019: Igbo group urges PDP to zone VP seat to S’ East
PDP

2019: Igbo group urges PDP to zone VP seat to S’ East

— 10th September 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A group known as Ndigbo National Assembly (NUA) has called on the leadership and elders of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to pick its Vice Presidential candidate from the South East geopolitical zone for balance, equity, fairness and justice.

The group said that there could be no reason whatsoever the party would adduce for not picking its Vice President from South Eastern part of the country, warning that the party would pay dearly if they shortchange Ndigbo again.

National President of NAU,  Dede Uzor A. Uzor who stated this while reacting to alleged plot to zone the PDP Vice Presidential slot to South West zone instead of South East where it was earlier zoned, saying that for PDP to have impact and possibly win the election, it must zone the Vice President seat to southeast.

READ ALSO: 2000: Daring rescue frees jungle hostages

He said it has become necessary following reports both in the social and traditional media that the party might have rezoned its Vice Presidential candidate in the February Presidential election to the South West instead of the South East which it was earlier zoned to.

Uzor described the planned re-zoning as another ‘slap on Ndigbo’, saying the action might not be unconnected with attempt by the PDP to appease some generals who are returning back to the party.

The group warned PDP to ‘technically and tactically’ avoid the temptation of imposing candidates on Nigerians without due process as repeat of such grievous mistake may cause the party this coming election.

“This is the time for PDP to correct all the anomalies they committed that caused them 2015 presidential election.

“In view of their apologies to Nigerians of 16 years of misrule, the party should put their house in order. They should not go back to their status quo,” they said.

READ ALSO: 2019: Strive beyond 5m votes for Buhari, APC chair tells volunteers

The group said Ndigbo possessed the highest individual and collective qualities to lead this country not only as the Vice-President but as the President.

He, however, mentioned the former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, former Central Bank Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo,Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe,  Victor Umeh, Ohaneze Ndigbo President-General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Chief Festus Odimegwu,  and  others as  high calibre Ndigbo who can at anytime handle the affairs of this country.

The group warned that shortchanging Ndigbo in PDP inspite of the enormous contribution they had made for the survival of the party would amount to insult to the people.

“Late Dr. Alex Ekwueme, who founded the party,  was shortchanged. If not for the support and  consistency of Ndigbo in the National Assembly led by Ekweremadu, PDP would have by now been dead and buried.

“The PDP leaders and elders should stick to pick credible men its Vice Presidential candidate from Southeast” Uzor stated.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 10th September 2018 at 9:11 am
    Reply

    Only those who want to remain slave, beggars etc. under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits are begging for such nonsense call vice president. Ignorant fools who do not the fundamental needs of Igbos and the answer. If Igbos has Democratic Capacity under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits, the wouldn’t need to beg for anything, they would compete with their Democratic Capacity. No geopolitical zone or tribe has Democratic Capacity under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central. Only fulani criminals has Democratic Capacity in this natives territory under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits. Fulani criminals via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates with which the enemy held northern natives bondage, ruined existence of northern natives with Almajiri practice, underage marriage practice etc. and controlled the 19 northern states which is the majority states with which the enemy held this territory natives bondage under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits and steal this territory natives God given Oil, Gas etc. Fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Fulani criminals who are not natives in this natives territory, do not have native land in this natives territory, do not have stake in this natives territory. Fulani criminals who are not up to 0.1% population of this natives territory. This territory natives who owns this natives territory, this territory natives who are more than 99% population of this natives territory, has to leak the ass of fulani criminals under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits. Only under the natives Disintegrated Republics will this territory natives have Democratic Capacity to compete and choose the best among the natives to handle their affairs in this 21st century world international order under Southern Countries Union- SCU. Disintegrated Republics of the natives- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, with economic cooperation and assistance etc. which secures existence securities and freedom of this territory natives in this 21st century world international order- education, employment, salary, pension, social securities, business, public infrastructures, amenities etc. Disintegrated Republics of the natives which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Any individual or group which do not join the Revolution now under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy on the sunken ship nickname Nigeria in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

TRAIN

Kaduna-Abuja bound train crushes 52 cattle – Police

— 10th September 2018

Sola Ojo, Kaduna About 52 cattle grazing along rail track have been crushed by fast moving Kaduna-Abuja-bound train, Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmad Abdurahaman disclosed, on Sunday. The police boss, who addressed newsmen at the Command’s headquarters, in Kaduna said, he received a distress call at about 11:45hours and personally led principal staff…

  • OKORIE

    Imo 2019: Guber aspirant proposes Rural Women Development Fund

    — 10th September 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja A gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Linus Okorie, has promised to create a rural women development fund to finance and run small businesses for women in Imo State. Okorie, who hails from Imo East Local Government Area, Oguta, in Imo state, told journalists, in Abuja, that…

  • PDP

    2019: Igbo group urges PDP to zone VP seat to S’ East

    — 10th September 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha A group known as Ndigbo National Assembly (NUA) has called on the leadership and elders of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to pick its Vice Presidential candidate from the South East geopolitical zone for balance, equity, fairness and justice. The group said that there could be no reason whatsoever the party would…

  • PRESIDENCY

    2019: Strive beyond 5m votes for Buhari, APC chair tells volunteers

    — 10th September 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Kano State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas Sanusi, has charged the members of the APC Volunteers in the state were urged to strive beyond the target of five million votes set by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 elections in the…

  • SERVICE CHIEFS

    Gudumbali: Service Chiefs hold crucial meeting in Maiduguri

    — 10th September 2018

    …As military keeps mum over casualties Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The Service Chiefs, led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, Army Chief, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai and his Air Force counterpart, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar have moved to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, two days after Boko Haram raided Gudumbali, a border town around…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share