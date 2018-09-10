2019: Igbo group urges PDP to zone VP seat to S’ East— 10th September 2018
Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha
A group known as Ndigbo National Assembly (NUA) has called on the leadership and elders of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to pick its Vice Presidential candidate from the South East geopolitical zone for balance, equity, fairness and justice.
The group said that there could be no reason whatsoever the party would adduce for not picking its Vice President from South Eastern part of the country, warning that the party would pay dearly if they shortchange Ndigbo again.
National President of NAU, Dede Uzor A. Uzor who stated this while reacting to alleged plot to zone the PDP Vice Presidential slot to South West zone instead of South East where it was earlier zoned, saying that for PDP to have impact and possibly win the election, it must zone the Vice President seat to southeast.
READ ALSO: 2000: Daring rescue frees jungle hostages
He said it has become necessary following reports both in the social and traditional media that the party might have rezoned its Vice Presidential candidate in the February Presidential election to the South West instead of the South East which it was earlier zoned to.
Uzor described the planned re-zoning as another ‘slap on Ndigbo’, saying the action might not be unconnected with attempt by the PDP to appease some generals who are returning back to the party.
The group warned PDP to ‘technically and tactically’ avoid the temptation of imposing candidates on Nigerians without due process as repeat of such grievous mistake may cause the party this coming election.
“This is the time for PDP to correct all the anomalies they committed that caused them 2015 presidential election.
“In view of their apologies to Nigerians of 16 years of misrule, the party should put their house in order. They should not go back to their status quo,” they said.
READ ALSO: 2019: Strive beyond 5m votes for Buhari, APC chair tells volunteers
The group said Ndigbo possessed the highest individual and collective qualities to lead this country not only as the Vice-President but as the President.
He, however, mentioned the former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, former Central Bank Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo,Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe, Victor Umeh, Ohaneze Ndigbo President-General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Chief Festus Odimegwu, and others as high calibre Ndigbo who can at anytime handle the affairs of this country.
The group warned that shortchanging Ndigbo in PDP inspite of the enormous contribution they had made for the survival of the party would amount to insult to the people.
“Late Dr. Alex Ekwueme, who founded the party, was shortchanged. If not for the support and consistency of Ndigbo in the National Assembly led by Ekweremadu, PDP would have by now been dead and buried.
“The PDP leaders and elders should stick to pick credible men its Vice Presidential candidate from Southeast” Uzor stated.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
PDP leader joins APC in Akwa Ibom9th September 2018
-
Buhari not against e-voting, loves use of card reader machine – Presidency9th September 2018
-
The politician and his abiku business9th September 2018
1 Comment
Leave a reply Cancel
Latest
Kaduna-Abuja bound train crushes 52 cattle – Police— 10th September 2018
Sola Ojo, Kaduna About 52 cattle grazing along rail track have been crushed by fast moving Kaduna-Abuja-bound train, Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmad Abdurahaman disclosed, on Sunday. The police boss, who addressed newsmen at the Command’s headquarters, in Kaduna said, he received a distress call at about 11:45hours and personally led principal staff…
-
Imo 2019: Guber aspirant proposes Rural Women Development Fund— 10th September 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja A gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Linus Okorie, has promised to create a rural women development fund to finance and run small businesses for women in Imo State. Okorie, who hails from Imo East Local Government Area, Oguta, in Imo state, told journalists, in Abuja, that…
-
2019: Igbo group urges PDP to zone VP seat to S’ East— 10th September 2018
Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha A group known as Ndigbo National Assembly (NUA) has called on the leadership and elders of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to pick its Vice Presidential candidate from the South East geopolitical zone for balance, equity, fairness and justice. The group said that there could be no reason whatsoever the party would…
-
2019: Strive beyond 5m votes for Buhari, APC chair tells volunteers— 10th September 2018
Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Kano State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas Sanusi, has charged the members of the APC Volunteers in the state were urged to strive beyond the target of five million votes set by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 elections in the…
-
Gudumbali: Service Chiefs hold crucial meeting in Maiduguri— 10th September 2018
…As military keeps mum over casualties Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The Service Chiefs, led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, Army Chief, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai and his Air Force counterpart, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar have moved to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, two days after Boko Haram raided Gudumbali, a border town around…
-
Entertainment
My grass to grace story – Tim Godfrey, gospel musician— 9th September 2018
Ayo Alonge With his regular display of uncommon stunts and effulgent acrobatics, Tim Godfrey remains a gospel singer everyone looks out for on stage. His performances are electrifying to say the least. Born and raised in Kaduna, the Abia State indigene hides nothing in this encounter, as he opens up on virtually all issues involving…
South-West Report
INCREDIBLE: 10 years of uninterrupted blackout— 30th August 2018
“This same senatorial district subjected to many years of uninterrupted darkness is the home of the Omotoso Nigeria Integrated Power Plant that is supposed to generate 530 mega watts. Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure These are hard and harsh times for residents in the six local governments that make up Ondo South Senatorial District. This is because…
-
Abuja Metro
Mother from hell: Kills, buries 7-month-old daughter— 5th September 2018
The police suspect that the mother might have killed the innocent child to get back at (the child’s) father who broke her heart after promising to marry her and ended up with another woman. Molly Kilete, Abuja Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) played host to an unusual incident last week, when 24-year-old woman was…
Oriental News
Red card for Osu caste in Enugu— 5th September 2018
Many Igbo communities have continued to eliminate the Osu caste system. Irete in Owerri West in a grand ceremony recently abolished the obnoxious system Magnus Eze, Enugu There was complete display of emotion at St. Paul’s Pro-Cathedral open arena, 4 Corners Ozalla, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu, as the people of the…
-
Features
My grass to grace story – Tim Godfrey, gospel musician— 9th September 2018
Ayo Alonge With his regular display of uncommon stunts and effulgent acrobatics, Tim Godfrey remains a gospel singer everyone looks out for on stage. His performances are electrifying to say the least. Born and raised in Kaduna, the Abia State indigene hides nothing in this encounter, as he opens up on virtually all issues involving…
Literary Review
Chidi Kwubiri exploits in Accra— 7th September 2018
Gallery 1957 is based in Accra and is dedicated to contemporary art, with a curatorial focus on West Africa. The gallery presents a programme of exhibitions, installations and performances Olamide Babatunde SMO Contemporary Art, Nigeria, in collaboration with Gallery 1957, Ghana, recently exhibited Nigerian-based-German artist, Chidi Kwubiri’s solo exhibition entitled motionEmotion in Ghana. READ ALSO: Identity…
-
Lifeline
JDPC holds peace summit in Lagos— 6th September 2018
Jet Stanley Madu Recently, the Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), an outstation of St. Matthew Catholic Church, Amukoko, Lagos, organised a one-day peace summit. The parish priest, Reverend Father Emmanuel S. Likoko, SPS, said the event was intended to get people of the community and its environs to better appreciate themselves. He said the…
Education Review
Readers Platform Congress urges government to encourage reading culture in Nigeria— 8th September 2018
GLORIA IKEGBULE ‘Knowledge is Power’ is a popular mantra among educators. Reading, it is believed plays a key role in the acquisition of knowledge and the dismissal of ignorance for progressive impact. It is against this background that the Readers Platform, conceived in October 2016, held her inaugural Readers Congress in Lagos. The visioner, Ojedele…
-
TSWeekend
How Elizabeth Adoga became The Face of Prestige Nigeria— 31st August 2018
Pretty Elizabeth Adoga has emerged winner of this year’s edition of The Face of Prestige Nigeria held at Rockview Hotel, Apapa, Lagos on Saturday, August 25. Adoga clinched the coveted crown after a keen contest having trounced 10 other contestants. Speaking on her victory, she said: “I am excited I won. I knew I was…
Opinion
2019: Rivers APC, Tam-George and the rest of us— 10th September 2018
What has Tonye Cole that Tam-George praised to high heavens added to Rivers State? How has the business acumen of Tonye Cole helped Rivers State? Simeon Nwakaudu It is quite instructive that I am making this response to an article written by the immediate past Commissioner of Information, Rivers State, Mr Austin Tam-George on the…
Columnists
-
Who’s afraid of restructuring?— 10th September 2018
No Nigerian who truly wants this country to be great and prosperous should be afraid of restructuring. It is about a country serving the interests of the majority Eric Osagie Restructuring has become a word to love or loathe, depending on which part of the divide you stand in the ongoing heated debate about our…
-
Wrong time to die— 10th September 2018
That word ‘wrong’ reminded me of similar ‘wrongs’… A few days back, my daughter overheard me lamenting that my mother-in-law died at a wrong time. Casmir Igbokwe First Bank sent me a miraculous credit alert penultimate Wednesday. It was N200,000. The value of the money may not be much. But in today’s Nigeria, every kobo…
-
“Bad stomach” – Irritable bowel syndrome— 9th September 2018
Periods of stress & emotional conflict can cause depression and anxiety, which ultimately exacerbate episodes of irritable bowel syndrome. Dr Ojum Ekeoma Ogwo I received 4 calls from 4 different women, when I discussed Peptic Ulcer Disease (PUD). Four of them used the same words “bad stomach”, to describe 4 very different symptoms, they were experiencing. Viz;-…
-
Time for a decency act— 9th September 2018
The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives must push for the enactment of the Decency Act in Nigeria. Ada Obaje On August 28, 2018, Mr. Ayodeji David Abejide, the Managing Director of GTBank Liberia, apparently in a fit of temper flung his calculator right in the face of…
-
Are you a giver or taker?— 9th September 2018
Make sure you’re a giver, and not a matcher – someone who remembers every little thing they gave and expects the equal amount in return… Njideka Nwapa-Ibuaka Dear Readers, some people live life being just on the take – looking at what they can get out of every situation. They’re also not interested in doing…
-
7 mistakes newly married couples should avoid— 9th September 2018
There are several common mistakes married couples make which ensure that their marriage gets off to a bad start. The good news is that these pitfalls can easily be avoided. Kate Halim The day you get married is the happiest day of your life. It’s the day you have spent the last few years dreaming…
-
Couples clinic: Are you a giver or taker?— 9th September 2018
NJIDEKA NWAPA-IBUAKA DEAR READERS, Some people live life being just on the take – looking at what they can get out of every situation. They’re also not interested in doing something unless they get something in return. In some way none of us will do anything unless we get something out of it but true…
-
I THOUGHT he prized genuineness above lipstick and high-heels— 9th September 2018
I thought Sotonye was done and dusted and he prized genuineness and thoughtfulness above lipstick and high-heels. Efe Anaughe What! Teju, here? My heart raced, pumping sporadically as I felt a shot of adrenaline go straight to my brain. Oh yes you got that right, I was having a panic attack. It was just two…
-
Effects of toxic relationships on HEALTH— 9th September 2018
Studies have shown that our stress levels negatively impact health. Stress can increase just about every health issue such as brain, thyroid, immune, and weight problems. Bisi Daniels In continuation of the series on why people continue to stay in toxic relationships, it is important for us understand the impact of such relationships on our…
-
The public servant as a transformational leader— 9th September 2018
Turning the Nigerian public servant into a transformational leader requires the development of distinctive competence of adapting existing public managers Tunji Olaopa These well tested frameworks can be applied to the Nigerian condition but it is important to address our minds to the more important question of why change oriented policies in Nigeria witness perpetual…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Only those who want to remain slave, beggars etc. under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits are begging for such nonsense call vice president. Ignorant fools who do not the fundamental needs of Igbos and the answer. If Igbos has Democratic Capacity under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits, the wouldn’t need to beg for anything, they would compete with their Democratic Capacity. No geopolitical zone or tribe has Democratic Capacity under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central. Only fulani criminals has Democratic Capacity in this natives territory under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits. Fulani criminals via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates with which the enemy held northern natives bondage, ruined existence of northern natives with Almajiri practice, underage marriage practice etc. and controlled the 19 northern states which is the majority states with which the enemy held this territory natives bondage under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits and steal this territory natives God given Oil, Gas etc. Fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Fulani criminals who are not natives in this natives territory, do not have native land in this natives territory, do not have stake in this natives territory. Fulani criminals who are not up to 0.1% population of this natives territory. This territory natives who owns this natives territory, this territory natives who are more than 99% population of this natives territory, has to leak the ass of fulani criminals under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits. Only under the natives Disintegrated Republics will this territory natives have Democratic Capacity to compete and choose the best among the natives to handle their affairs in this 21st century world international order under Southern Countries Union- SCU. Disintegrated Republics of the natives- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, with economic cooperation and assistance etc. which secures existence securities and freedom of this territory natives in this 21st century world international order- education, employment, salary, pension, social securities, business, public infrastructures, amenities etc. Disintegrated Republics of the natives which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Any individual or group which do not join the Revolution now under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy on the sunken ship nickname Nigeria in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!