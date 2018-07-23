2019: Ibori, Okowa and Delta north senatorial race

Former Governor James Ibori is seen as the godfather of Delta State politics. His popularity cuts across the three senatorial districts of the state, which according to his die hard followers, is not unconnected to his empowerment of the political class during his eight-year tenure as governor.

Ibori who hails from the central senatorial district has been able to build up a political empire codenamed Odidigborigbo Political Dynasty with membership across ethnic, political and regional divide in the heterogenous state.

In fact, membership of this political group is a yardstick of some sorts in seeking elective offices. The incumbent governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, his predecessor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, the incumbent senator representing Delta north, Peter Nwaoboshi are said to be among the senior members of

the dynasty. Ibori is believed to play key roles in the emergence of major state actors in the politics of the state and as 2019 approaches, his role in the emergence of candidates in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cannot be under estimated.

In Delta north, for instance, the incumbent senator, Peter Nwaoboshi, who is a former state chairman of the PDP is seeking a return to the national assembly and he has a fierce rival in Prince Ned Nwoko to contend the party ticket with.

There are other contenders including Paul Oseji, Gabriel Oyibode, Doris Uboh, Marian Alli and Smart Madu Ajaja of the All Progressive Congress (APC). But political analysts have concluded that the contest is within the PDP where the known contenders are Nwaoboshi and Nwoko. Nwaoboshi and Nwoko are two different persons but with almost the same character trait. They are both aggressive and temperamental. However, this is not a snag in the race.

A representative of Delta north must have presence and clout, traits that are not lacking in the duo, to attempt to assuage the loss suffered by the Anioma people during the civil war of 1967 to 1970 as well as its chequered political experience.

Nwoko who is a former member of the House of Representatives (1999 – 2003) is a foundation member of the PDP, once engaged the incumbent Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in fight for Delta north senatorial seat in 2011 on the platform of Democratic People’s Party (DPP) which he lost, scoring 67,985 votes to Okowa’s 98,140 votes.

Invariably, as PDP chairman, Nwaoboshi, a former civil commissioner in the administration of James Ibori unsuccessfully backed Mrs. Mariam Alli, an Asaba native, for the PDP senatorial ticket in 2011 against Okowa but also lost to the Ika born medical doctor turned politician.

However, the duo became united in 2014 in the pursuit of Anioma governorship with Nwaoboshi having the loudest voice of power shift and equity which culminated in the emergence of Okowa as the first governor, from Anioma extraction, of Delta State.