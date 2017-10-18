The Sun News
Latest
18th October 2017 - 2019: I have no VP ambition –Wike
18th October 2017 - I inherited N127bn debt from Obi– Obiano
18th October 2017 - Obese American woman charged with killing girl by sitting on her
18th October 2017 - Nigeria, Brazil move to strengthen bilateral ties
18th October 2017 - Trump fires back after McCain attacks ‘spurious nationalism’
18th October 2017 - I’m done with PDP –Obasanjo
18th October 2017 - Foreign loans: World Bank has vindicated us –PDP
18th October 2017 - ‘Potential’ uncountable
18th October 2017 - Asaba genocide…Prof Wole Soyinka and Archbishop Kukah’s interpretation
18th October 2017 - Zamfara lead poisoning: Senate summons Fayemi
Home / Cover / National / 2019: I have no VP ambition –Wike

2019: I have no VP ambition –Wike

— 18th October 2017

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has disociated himself from posters in Abuja, which insinuated he is bidding for the vice president position in the 2019 presidential poll.

The governor urged Nigerians to disregard the posters which he described as “handiwork of mischief makers.”

In an October 17, 2017 statement by his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, Wike said the posters are from political mischief makers who forgot in their haste that nobody runs for the office of vice president.

“We urge Nigerians to disregard these posters as they have no link with the Rivers state governor.

“Nobody  runs for the office of vice president.

“The Rivers state governor has the mandate of the good people of Rivers state and he is focused on delivering quality projects and programmes  for the people.

“Governor Wike will not be distracted by the antics of misguided politicians  who want to mislead Nigerians,” he said.

Post Views: 31
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: I have no VP ambition –Wike

— 18th October 2017

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has disociated himself from posters in Abuja, which insinuated he is bidding for the vice president position in the 2019 presidential poll. The governor urged Nigerians to disregard the posters which he described as “handiwork of mischief makers.” In an October 17, 2017 statement by his Special Assistant on…

  • I inherited N127bn debt from Obi– Obiano

    — 18th October 2017

    By Obiora Aghadinuno The governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano has revealed that contrary to the sanctimonious posturing of his predecessor, former Governor Peter Obi, the state was saddled with a huge domestic debt of N127 billion when heleft office in March 2014. Speaking in the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia, Governor Obiano explained that his…

  • I’m done with PDP –Obasanjo

    — 18th October 2017

    …Makarfi, others visit ex-president in Ogun Former President Olusegun Obasanjo declared he is done with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Obasanjo said this, yesterday, shortly after he met with the PDP National Caretaker Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, who visited  him at the  Green Legacy Resort and Hotel, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, capital of…

  • Foreign loans: World Bank has vindicated us –PDP

    — 18th October 2017

    From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the warning of the World Bank  on the inherent danger in continuous borrowing by the Federal Government has vindicated its stance on the consequence of the country’s growing foreign debt. The PDP, in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, by its National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo…

  • Zamfara lead poisoning: Senate summons Fayemi

    — 18th October 2017

    From Fred Itua, Abuja The Senate yesterday summoned the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to brief it in plenary on his ministry’s mining roadmap and implementation framework. The move was in response to the reported lead poisoning which occurred in 36 villages and communities in Zamfara State. The Red Chamber wants Fayemi to…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share