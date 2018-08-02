– The Sun News
Latest
Istifanus Gyang

2019: I don’t need to consult my boss to contest for Senate-Gyang

— 2nd August 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Member Representing Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Istifanus Gyang, said he does not need to consult his political godfather to contest for Plateau North Senatorial seat in 2019.

Hon. Gyang, who was politically groomed and nurtured by ex-governor Jonah David Jang and sitting Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, said the current political space in Nigeria does not recognise a political boss.

Hon. Gyang disclosed this in an interview with Journalists on Thursday at Plateau state Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he expressed interest to contest the seat of Senator Jonah Jang in 2019.

“The democratic space today in Nigeria does not create room to what you call a boss. I don’t know who you are talking about but one thing that I am confident of is that as a democrat who has aligned with the will of God and the will of the people, democracy has to do with the will of the people and their aspiration as whether you have the capacity to articulate and represent them.

READ ALSO Nigerians’ll soon know who’s in charge of Sokoto politics – Tambuwal

“I want to say with all sense of humility that Plateau North has seen in me as one that can undertake for them that which they desire, the peace they long for, the harmony and honesty they wish. I believe that we are in an era where we want to model a situation where every Nigerian citizen can dream, believe and become. That is what i stand for.”

Hon. Gyang stressed that he is the only Senatorial candidate that has expressed interest for Plateau North senatorial seat as he might stand unopposed for the first time in the history of Nigeria.

“I am not aware of any aspirant for now because none has indicated interest. Therefore, I see myself as the only candidate, may be some might joint some days to come but don’t be surprise that it will be for the first time in Nigeria that we will have a senatorial candidate that will stand unopposed.”

The Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Hon. Amos Gombi, who received the senatorial aspirant, said the party will provide a level playing ground for all aspirants vying elective position under the party.

He noted that PDP is prepared to coast home with victory in 2019 and has put in place machineries across the country to give room for internal democracy to strive during party’s primaries.

