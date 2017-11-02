The Sun News
Home / National / 2019: I don’t begrudge my opponents – Okowa

2019: I don’t begrudge my opponents – Okowa

— 2nd November 2017

From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Ahead of the 2019 governorship election in Delta State, the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has said that does not begrudge those eying his plum office.

Okowa who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said he is rather focused on giving vent to the mandate that was given to him by the electorate in 2015 for his first tenure.

The governor has not formally declared his intention to contest the 2019 election, but his body language clearly indicates that he is interested in retaining the seat.

Aspirants from the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state, are already plotting how to unseat Okowa with Prof. Pat Utomi, a renowned economist leading the fray.

But the governor, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, during an interaction with newsmen, on Thursday, in Asaba, said his achievements particularly in the area of road construction in the creeks and other parts of the state will him through.

Meanwhile, a political pressure group, the Legacy Group, has lashed at former deputy national chairman of PDP, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, and for calling for the impeachment of Governor Okowa over sundry allegations including running a blank budget for 2017.

Vice President of the group, Dr. Chris Okobah, said Ojougboh, a former member of the House of Representatives, is ‘unreasonable, unpatriotic and self-serving’ on his comment against Governor Okowa.

Okobah said though it is the right of every citizen to criticise government when necessary, such criticism must find a reasonable space on the track of objectivity and patriotism.

He opined that Ojougboh has not been objective and patriotic in his recent outburst against the governor, insisting that the former national deputy chairman of the defunct Ali Modu Sheriff’s faction of PDP is criticising Okowa on selfish grounds, even as he attempted to give reasons for Ojougboh’s outburst.

“Beyond our knowledge of what the administration of Governor Okowa is doing to add value to Deltans, we also tried to find out why Dr. Ojougboh is not seeing positive efforts of the administration.

“Our investigation revealed that he had asked the governor to allow him be in control of his Ika South Local Government Area in terms of elective offices and appointment, without adherence to democratic principles.

“But the governor would not accede to such an undemocratic request. Rather, he encouraged him to follow democratic principles, which obviously didn’t go down well with Dr. Ojougboh.

“Again, Dr. Ojougboh is said to have undemocratically wanted to retain his seat as national vice chairman of PDP, South-South. But in line with the principles of fairness, equity and justice, all the major stakeholders of the PDP in Delta State zoned that position to another senatorial district other than the senatorial district of the governor where Dr. Ojougboh belongs. If indeed these are the sources of his anger, again we believe it is unfortunate and yes, self serving,” Okobah contended.

