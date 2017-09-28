The Sun News
2019: I am here for the taking, Fayose tells PDP

…Declares for President,  vows to defeat Buhari

From: Segun Adio and  Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State, on Thursday, submitted himself to serve the people of the country if given the opportunity to service, saying ‘I am here for the taking.”

He said this while formally declaring his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election. Governor Fayose declared his intention at the Golden Hall, Chelsea Hotel, Abuja,

At the occasion, he also vowed to defeat incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari at the poll.

Governor Fayose, who said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could not wait for the North to present a candidate if the there were no interested candidates from the region, maintained that he would seize the opportunity to govern if his party gave it to him.

He also said that once the next year’s presidential election was  free and fair, he would defeat President Muhammadu Buhari and regain the seat for his party.

He said, “I don’t want to be a billionaire.  I want to be president of Nigeria.  I know  I have haters,  they will not die. Fellow Nigerians, I am here for the taking. They will watch me enter Aso Rock. I am here to tell you that the hour of the lord has come for Nigeria.  I have not lost any battle.

“This calling of mine is without repentance.  God will not apologise to you for making me president,”

“I challenge the North to come out and declare their intention to run for the seat of President of Nigeria.

