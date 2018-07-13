– The Sun News
Latest
13th July 2018 - 2019: How to send Buhari packing — Lamido
13th July 2018 - Hunger looms in Zamfara as kidnappers raid farmlands
13th July 2018 - Death toll in Sokoto attacks rise to 39 —Tambuwal
13th July 2018 - Trump vows to end Africa’s vicious conflicts
13th July 2018 - Trump stokes Britain’s Brexit turmoil at start of visit
13th July 2018 - Syria army enters, raises flag in Daraa, cradle of revolt
13th July 2018 - ANNABEL K 07035210723
13th July 2018 - US asks UN to cut off oil products to North Korea
13th July 2018 - South Sudan lawmakers extend president’s term until 2021
13th July 2018 - Buhari blames ‘slow reading’ for failure to sign Africa free trade agreement
Home / National / 2019: How to send Buhari packing — Lamido
Sule LAMIDO

2019: How to send Buhari packing — Lamido

— 13th July 2018

Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former governor of Jigawa state and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Sule Lamido, has said all presidential aspirants on the platform of Coalition for United Political Parties (CUPP) are ready to sacrifice their political ambitions for the sake of Nigeria’s future generations.

Lamido said the All Progressive Congress (APC) is scared and desperate ahead of the elections, adding that all aspirants are ready to step down and support a sole candidate in order to defeat APC and President Muhammad Buhari in 2019 general elections.

Speaking in an interview with journalists, yesterday, in Kaduna, after consulting with the PDP Kaduna state chapter, on his presidential ambition, the former minister for foreign affairs said he fears nobody after being to prison five times, adding that the ruling APC government is worse than the PDP it is castigating, and it would be pushed out by Nigerians next year.

“Those aspirants in the PDP and the coalition are ready to make any sacrifice for the sake of our future generations. I feel sad for them, I feel sad for Nigerians because people just took over power without being prepared for it.

“People are dying everywhere, there is kidnapping everywhere, from here to Abuja, look at Birnin Gwari, Zamfara, there is blood everywhere, in their desperation for power. They feel embarrassed, and are confused, but, the entire world is watching us. Everything has failed, you don’t feel secure, you don’t feel safe anywhere. This country is for all of us, we are not second citizens.

“APC is scared and desperate; they have stolen our money. PDP has made history, the party has produced three presidents, many governors, senators, representatives. All former governors are from PDP. It is now up to Nigerians to compare between the PDP and APC government. Are the APC government of angels? Are they pious?“

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Sule LAMIDO

2019: How to send Buhari packing — Lamido

— 13th July 2018

Noah Ebije, Kaduna Former governor of Jigawa state and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Sule Lamido, has said all presidential aspirants on the platform of Coalition for United Political Parties (CUPP) are ready to sacrifice their political ambitions for the sake of Nigeria’s future generations. Lamido said the All Progressive Congress…

  • ZAMFARA - FARMLAND - ATTACKS

    Hunger looms in Zamfara as kidnappers raid farmlands

    — 13th July 2018

    Two years ago, when President Muhammadu Buhari launched Operation Harbin Kunama, a military taskforce targeted at banditry and cattle rustling in Zamfara state, many residents heaved a sigh of relief. Despite the efforts of the government and security forces, attacks have not stopped, but taken a worse dimension. Farmers in different parts of Zamfara have…

  • TAMBUWAL - DEATH TOLL

    Death toll in Sokoto attacks rise to 39 —Tambuwal

    — 13th July 2018

    The death toll of recent attacks in Sokoto state has risen to 39, Governor Aminu Tambuwal said yesterday. Tambuwal said more bodies have been recovered after 32 were buried. The attacks occurred in Rabah Local Government Area of the state, the latest in a string of deadly attacks across northern states. A senator, Adamu Aliero,…

  • RIVERS

    Ekiti guber: Election observers slam police over teargassing, shooting party members at rally

    — 12th July 2018

    …As SDP, ADP condemn police action Wole Balogun, Ado–Ekiti The coalition of election observers composing over 15 bodies, on Friday faulted police on its explanation that it dispersed a rally held by the Peoples Democratic Party at the pavilion in Fajuyi park on Wednesday. The coalition said using teargas and live shooting to disperse the…

  • WIKE

    Ekiti monarchs, elders flay attack on governor, demand transparent election

    — 12th July 2018

    Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers have expressed apprehension about alleged unwarranted attack on the sitting Governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose , just as it appealed to the Police to refrain from further harassment, intimidation and brutality of innocent citizens of the state till the end of election and beyond. The traditional rulers who…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share