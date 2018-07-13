2019: How to send Buhari packing — Lamido

Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former governor of Jigawa state and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Sule Lamido, has said all presidential aspirants on the platform of Coalition for United Political Parties (CUPP) are ready to sacrifice their political ambitions for the sake of Nigeria’s future generations.

Lamido said the All Progressive Congress (APC) is scared and desperate ahead of the elections, adding that all aspirants are ready to step down and support a sole candidate in order to defeat APC and President Muhammad Buhari in 2019 general elections.

Speaking in an interview with journalists, yesterday, in Kaduna, after consulting with the PDP Kaduna state chapter, on his presidential ambition, the former minister for foreign affairs said he fears nobody after being to prison five times, adding that the ruling APC government is worse than the PDP it is castigating, and it would be pushed out by Nigerians next year.

“Those aspirants in the PDP and the coalition are ready to make any sacrifice for the sake of our future generations. I feel sad for them, I feel sad for Nigerians because people just took over power without being prepared for it.

“People are dying everywhere, there is kidnapping everywhere, from here to Abuja, look at Birnin Gwari, Zamfara, there is blood everywhere, in their desperation for power. They feel embarrassed, and are confused, but, the entire world is watching us. Everything has failed, you don’t feel secure, you don’t feel safe anywhere. This country is for all of us, we are not second citizens.

“APC is scared and desperate; they have stolen our money. PDP has made history, the party has produced three presidents, many governors, senators, representatives. All former governors are from PDP. It is now up to Nigerians to compare between the PDP and APC government. Are the APC government of angels? Are they pious?“