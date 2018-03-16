The Sun News
Latest
16th March 2018 - 2019: How PDP can sack APC –Dickson
16th March 2018 - Buhari’s govt’ll end Boko Haram, herdsmen activities –Kalu
16th March 2018 - OPS, NBA reject Ambode’s 50% review of LUC
16th March 2018 - Kachikwu to lead discussions at Energie Platform Lecture Series today
16th March 2018 - CBN to hold 1st MPC meeting in April –Emefiele
16th March 2018 - Aero Contractors flight makes emergency landing at Sokoto airport 
16th March 2018 - CBN, banks, meet on 7.6m 2018 customer target
16th March 2018 - Mysterious Lagos fire destroys warehouse, N1bn goods
16th March 2018 - In Benue, inferno leaves family of 9 homeless, bankrupt
16th March 2018 - US slaps sanctions on Russia for election meddling, cyber attacks
Home / Politics / 2019: How PDP can sack APC –Dickson

2019: How PDP can sack APC –Dickson

— 16th March 2018

•Secondus gets reconciliation panel’s report

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Reconciliation Committee, Henry Seriake Dickson, has given the party a template on how to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress in 2019.

Dickson, who is also Bayelsa State governor, detailed this in the panel’s report submitted to the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus,  in Abuja, yesterday.

Presenting the report at the party’s national secretariat, Dickson commended the party leadership, for setting up the committee, as well as members; for their commitment to building a viral party that can wrest power from the APC.

“We will not stop serving until we salvage our country,” said Dickson.

The governor thanked the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) for showing leadership.

According to Dickson, the committee recommended that the PDP returns the party to the people, constitute all standing committees, deliberately carve out responsibilities for women and youths, deliberately give a sense of belonging to South West leaders in the party, constantly woo those who have left the PDP to return to its fold and, above all, lead a coalition of all other (opposition) parties to win more states and form the government at the centre.

He said: ‘‘The PDP NWC and its leaders must be temperate, not join issues with ourselves and even those who have left the party.

“The manifest destiny of PDP is to lead a broad-based coalition to sack APC and, to achieve this, everybody is important and must be brought on board, because the umbrella is large enough for all.

‘‘The National Working Committee of our great party should constitute all statutory committees urgently and in the composition, women, youths and leaders should be involved in the committees.

“The South West is too strategic not to play a strategic role in PDP.

“We recommend closer interaction with the leaders of the South West; to build confidence in the region.

‘‘We believe the national convention has come and gone but we recommend that the party deliberately create positions for women in PDP because the party is the most women and youth–friendly.

“Mr. Chairman, if we do this, it will reassure our women and youths that they are the future of our party.

“There is no party as democratic as the PDP in Nigeria, but, I must concede that we are not where we should be, but, by deepening internal democracy and returning the party to the Nigerian people, the party will regain its pride of place and wrest power from the APC.”

The Bayelsa state governor is the longest serving chairman of the committee, having served in that capacity since the days of former national chairman, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur.

Dickson said even before last December’s convention, his committee swung into action, formulating a template and laying the foundation for the committee’s work.

He also pointed out that after the convention, his committee criss-crossed the country and interacted with leaders and critical stakeholders of the party, who also raised some concerns captured in the report.

On his part, Secondus thanked Dickson and his committee for a wonderful work and pledged to implement all the recommendations of the committee. 

He said the APC has become a threat to national security and declared the resolve of his leadership is to galvanise Nigerians to displace the APC.

‘‘The APC is a threat to national security. The APC-led Federal Government is broken.

“The APC has so disunited our people and Nigerians no longer trust it. Only the PDP rekindles hope; the party represents the labour of our heroes past. Only PDP can secure and keep this country united.

“That is why our emphasis is on returning the party to Nigerians, especially women and youths and I want to seize this opportunity to call on all Nigerians, including those who have left us, to return to the party.  

‘‘PDP belongs to all Nigerians and our party is the only party that is not owned by an individual or a cabal.

“We shall provide level-playing field for all aspirants to actualise their ambitions unhindered.

‘‘We are ready to bend backwards to accommodate everybody; including those who have left us.

“The PDP is ready for a robust arrangement to lead other political parties to form government at all levels, to banish hunger, insecurity, nepotism and clannishness from Nigeria!  

“The 2019 general election is a referendum on the survival of the country. APC and INEC will try to rig but they cannot succeed. Nigerians will resist them,” said Secondus.

Thereafter, Secondus inaugurated the Dickson-led panel as a standing committee of the party.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: How PDP can sack APC –Dickson

— 16th March 2018

•Secondus gets reconciliation panel’s report Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Reconciliation Committee, Henry Seriake Dickson, has given the party a template on how to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress in 2019. Dickson, who is also Bayelsa State governor, detailed this in the panel’s report submitted to the PDP…

  • Buhari’s govt’ll end Boko Haram, herdsmen activities –Kalu

    — 16th March 2018

    Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has said Buhari’s  administration is doing a lot to see that activities of Boko Haram and herdsmen become history. Kalu stated this in his country home at Igbere, Abia state, after a meeting of All progressive Congress (APC) representatives. Kalu said (late former President Umaru…

  • OPS, NBA reject Ambode’s 50% review of LUC

    — 16th March 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola Nigeria’s Organised Private Sector (OPS), yesterday, rejected the 50 per cent reduction on the Land Use Act announced by the Lagos State government. Reacting on the policy review by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Thursday, the OPS said though the measure was   commendable, it however, amounted to scratching the issue on the surface since…

  • Kachikwu to lead discussions at Energie Platform Lecture Series today

    — 16th March 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu  The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, will today at the Energie Platform Lecture Series share his thoughts on the progress made so far on the Joint Venture (JV) cash call the country exited last year.  The Minister will be speaking on the theme titled, “The Role of PIGB in…

  • CBN to hold 1st MPC meeting in April –Emefiele

    — 16th March 2018

    Uche Usim Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday, gave an indication of delaying the bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting till April after the National Assembly and President Muhammadu Buhari-led executive resolved the issue of nominations for its MPC. Emefiele said the meeting scheduled for March 19-20 would be delayed by…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share