Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, Senator representing Ebonyi South Senatorial zone, Sonni Ogbuoji and former commissioner for Education, Prince Ndubuisi Chibueze-Agbo, have been shortlisted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to participate in the governorship poll in the state, next year.

The trio are candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP), respectively. Also shortlisted for the governorship race were candidates of 31 other political parties, all with their running mates.

A total of 310 candidates were also shortlisted to contest for the state’s House of Assembly seats under the umbrella of 33 political parties, while 75 candidates would jostle for the senatorial and House of Representatives positions in the state.

The electoral body, INEC, pasted the lists, at the weekend, at the commission’s state headquarters, in Abakaliki, the state capital.