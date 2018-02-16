2019 guber: Plot to impeach Imo deputy gov thickens  

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A group, Imo Equity, said it has uncovered a grand plot allegedly being hatched by members of the first family in the state, to impeach Governor Rochas Okorocha’s deputy, Prince Eze Madumere.

Madumere is perceived as a stumbling block to Okorocha’s succession plan in 2019.

Coordinator of the group, Pascal Udochi alleged that a serving commissioner has been instructed to liaise with a member of the House of Assembly from Owerri zone, who is alleged to be the link between the state government and the leadership of the Assembly in the alleged impeachment plot.

Udochi alleged that Chief Uche Nwosu, the governor’s son-in-law, who was recently endorsed by Okorocha as his likely successor, has allegedly promised the lawmaker from Owerri zone an automatic ticket and the position of speakership of the Assembly while other lawmakers, who would take part in the plot will be given automatic tickets to return to the House, as well as plots of lands.

Udochi further alleged that the massive endorsement by the deputy governor by several groups from across the state, especially the massive solidarity rally by over 3,000 people, urging him to contest the number one seat in the state has put the first family on the edge.

But, a source close to the governor, who does not want to be quoted, dismissed the alleged plot to impeach Madumere as ‘hogwash.’

“The allegation of an impeachment plot against the deputy governor is neither here nor there because, in the first instance, why would anybody want to impeach him when he is not a threat? As far as I know, the deputy governor does not have what it takes to stop anybody’s ambition. It is the handiwork of the opposition and, let me ask you, does he have what it takes to become the governor of the state?

ΩThe answer is no. So, impeaching him, if there is anything of such, is to make him more popular.”

Another source said the pressure on the governor, from various quarters, including powerful people from within and outside the state, who are insisting that the right thing be done, may have influenced the decision to resort to impeachment move.

It was also uncovered that a serving commissioner has been detailed to liaise with the member from Owerri zone, who now serves as a liaison between the state government and the lawmakers.

Another source confirmed that the lawmaker from Owerri zone, where the deputy governor is also from, has been promised the position of speaker and automatic ticket for him and other lawmakers who are involved in the plot.

However, when contacted, Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Mr. Uche Onwuchekwa, dismissed the impeachment plot as mere ruse intended to heat up the polity for mischievous reasons.

He however, confirmed that Madumere’s office has been inundated with calls from across the state and beyond, concerning the purported impeachment.

Onwuchekwa further noted that “although the issue is still regarded as mere rumour, but, let it be known that any such scheme will be counter-productive and an ill wind that will blow no one any good.”

He also described the said impeachment plot as the “handiwork of detractors.”