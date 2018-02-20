The Sun News
Latest
20th February 2018 - 2019 guber: Okorocha can’t decide for Imo people – Ezeonwuka
Spiritual leader of the Igbo nation and member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, has told Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo that he cannot decide for the people of the state on who succeeds him in 2019.

Okorocha was said to have endorsed his son-in-law and his current Chief of Staff, Mr Uche Nwosu, to succeed him in 2019, after his eight- year tenure, a development which has elicited reactions within and outside the state.

Ezeonwuka said Okorocha, having completed his tenure, cannot impose a governor on the people, since he has only one vote.

“Imo people will decide who will be their governor through a free and fair election,” he said.

The Ogirisi Igbo was optimistic that if there is a free and fair election in Imo state in 2019, APGA will sweep the poll “because every South East state would want a replication of what is happening in Anambra, where APGA is the party on board, based on great performance of Governor Willie Obiano.”

Ezeonwuka also expressed the hope that APGA will ignite a hurricane force in the southeast and other places across the country in 2019. He warned that any attempt to rig the election against APGA anywhere in 2019 will be resisted with spiritual force. He said with the failure of the APC-led government and the bad records of PDP in the past, Nigerians have realised that APGA is the best party to pitch their tent with, especially considering the fact that Anambra State, under APGA, is fairing better than most states in the country.

Using Governor Obiano to sample what APGA government can offer, he said: “Obiano has  continued to show that he is not a typical Nigerian politician. He has been performing before and after the election.

“He has added more pep in his performance since after his re-election. I know how many roads I have followed him to commission since his re-election.”

