Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A political group, the Atiku/Obi Vanguard, has vowed to deliver one million votes from Delta State for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Peter Obi, in next year’s presidential election.

The group also vowed to resist all forms of rigging in the election, and urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a level playing field for all the candidates and their political parties.

Coordinator of the group in the state, Mr. Jonathan Okpako Umukoro made the promise during a strategic meeting where he stated that the group has roots in all the 25 local government areas of the state.

Umukoro said that members of the group are experienced politicians with grassroot impacts and connections to attract support for Atiku, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other candidates of the PDP in the state, adding “that any attempt to rig the 2019 election would be resisted by members of the group as the electoral law now provides for the instant announcement and transmission of the result from the polling units and ward levels in the presence of all stakeholders.

“Members of the Atiku/Obi Vanguard are optimistic that 2019 election is the divine time for Atiku’s presidency because of the overwhelming acceptance of his candidacy across the country.”

He noted that Atiku has come up with his policy document on how to get Nigeria working again, and therefore urged Nigerians to read and dissect it.

“Nigerians are desirous of change, the type of change that only Atiku Abubakar can provide,” he said.

Also speaking, deputy coordinator of the group, Hassan Yahaya described Atiku as the candidate to beat because of his vast knowledge of economy and business which he said, is the bane of the nation’s economy.

He appealed to the electorate in Delta and Nigeria to consider voting Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr. Peter Obi so that Nigeria can start working again.