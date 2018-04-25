The Sun News
2019: Group urges Nigerians to get PVCs

— 25th April 2018

Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Senior Staff Club of University of Nigeria (UNN) Nsukka has urged Nigerians of eligible age to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to enable them to vote candidates of their choice in 2019 general elections.

President of the club, Prof. Anselm Onyimonyi, said this in Nsukka, during the 52nd Annual General Meeting of the club.

He said in order to complement government efforts on voter registration, the club worked out an arrangement with INEC who deploy material and men to ensure that  members and other persons in the university community were registered.

“INEC deploy material and men to the basement of Institute of African Studies in UNN for a week, this afforded over 1000 persons the opportunity to register so as to get their PVCs.

“I am happy with the response of our members who have not registered before who seized  the opportunity to register in the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise in the country.

“I urge Nigerians who have not  registered to go and register to enable them to vote for candidates  of their  choice in 2019 general elections, ” he said.

Prof. Onyimonyi also said the club, under his watch, had introduced lecture series and invited  important personalities in the country from time to time  to deliver lectures on issue of domestic,  national and international importance.

He continued, “Recently, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar  delivered lecture titled  ” Restructuring  and Nigeria Economy, and in few weeks time the Senate President Bukola Saraki will be UNN to deliver lecture on “Nigeria Economy After Oil”.

“This lecture series is to enrich the knowledge of the university community, the public  as well as avail members the opportunity to interface with speakers on matters of domestic, national and international concern.

He also commended the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba who had restored the annual subvention of the club.

“The VC has graciously approved N1m as annual subvention to the club.

“This is a welcome development given the fact that N5,000 we members contribute as annual dues is no longer enough to run the club, ” he said.

Onyimonyi expressed appreciation on the cooperation of members to his administration since he assumed office in August 2016 and pledged that  the administration would continue to operate open door policies as well as do its best  so as to take the club to the next level,” he said.

He disclosed that the club that parades over 400 professors would  soon published a book titled “Where best Brains are Preserved ” that would chronicle the history of the club since inception.

The President told members that Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has accepted the club request to be the grand patron, adding that members would be informed  as soon as chief of staff, government house Enugu approved date for the induction ceremony.

Speaking, Prof. Nnadozia Inyima expressed satisfaction on achievements of the executive led by Onyimonyi, he described the administration as being focused for setting goals for itself on assumption of office.

“The administration of Onyimonyi so far has done given the fact that it has achieved almost the goals it sets for itself on assumption.

“I suggest that the club the fourteen point goals of this administration a routine for future administrations of the club,” Inyima said.

Also speaking, Prof. Okoro Ijeona commended the present administration of the club for their dedication to duty as well as carrying every member along in the running of the club.

“we will continue to give necessary support to your administration in your determination to leave this better than you met it.

“the club is happy that your promise in your acceptance speech to ensure that the university annual subvention to the  club will be restored has been achieved that showed you are a dedicated leader,” he said.

In a unanimous resolution members who attended the 52nd AGM agreed that the January starting calendar year of the club be restored.

By this resolution according to members the present administration would now handover by January 2019 instead of August 2018.

The highlight of meeting was certificate ward to Ijoma into the college of life member of the club, for contributions and investment into the club.

Daily Sun gathered that by the award, he had joined other eleven  members exempted from paying the club annual dues because of their big contributions to the club.

