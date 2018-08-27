– The Sun News
Latest
27th August 2018 - 2019: Group strategises to secure South East for Atiku
27th August 2018 - APC’ll lose Oyo guber if I don’t get ticket –Minister
27th August 2018 - Festival: Deji of Akure orders closure of shops, markets
27th August 2018 - Ebonyi youths ask Saraki to declare Ogbuoji’s seat vacant
27th August 2018 - Anthony Ujah fires Mainz 05 past Stuttgart
27th August 2018 - 2019: Kwankwaso, Shekarau feud deepens
27th August 2018 - Vettel wins Belgian Grand Prix
27th August 2018 - Gunmen kills Plateau Speaker’s driver, one other
27th August 2018 - Owen: I hated football late in my career
27th August 2018 - I’ll protect Igbo in Plateau with my blood, says Lalong
Home / Elections / National / 2019: Group strategises to secure South East for Atiku
ATIKU

2019: Group strategises to secure South East for Atiku

— 27th August 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

A support group for a presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, known as the Nigeria Democratic Forum for Atiku Abubakar (SEND-FFAA), on Sunday, said it has mapped out strategies to secure the South East for the presidential hopeful.

It said that the former Nigeria’s Vice President has the capacity and intellect to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s general election and would as well steer the country in the right direction.

Briefing newsmen, in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, the National Chairman of the group, Dr. Chukwu John Aja, said that with the master plan his group has set out, winning the presidential election would be a walk-over for Atiku if he secures the PDP’s ticket.

READ ALSO: Festival: Deji of Akure orders closure of shops, markets

Aja, who described Atiku as a detribalised Nigerian, also assured that the former Vice President would be a blessing to Ndigbo in particular and the country in general if he wins the 2019 general election.

Aja’s words, “Atiku is the man who will address the many challenges affecting us as nation and will ensure that the marginalisation of the South East zone especially in the appointment of the public office holders at the federal level will be a thing of the past”, he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ATIKU

2019: Group strategises to secure South East for Atiku

— 27th August 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A support group for a presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, known as the Nigeria Democratic Forum for Atiku Abubakar (SEND-FFAA), on Sunday, said it has mapped out strategies to secure the South East for the presidential hopeful. It said that the former Nigeria’s Vice President has…

  • SHITTU

    APC’ll lose Oyo guber if I don’t get ticket –Minister

    — 27th August 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) will lose the governorship election in Oyo State to opposition party if it failed to pick him as the governorship candidate for the 2019 general election. In an interview with journalists in Ibadan at the weekend, Shittu boasted that he’s…

  • DEJI OF AKURE

    Festival: Deji of Akure orders closure of shops, markets

    — 27th August 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The Deji of Akure, Oba Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo, has directed that all shops and business centres within Akure and its environs be shut between Monday and Tuesday. The development, according to the monarch, was occasioned by a traditional event holding in the town within the two days which, he said, would make traditionalists…

  • OGBUOJI

    Ebonyi youths ask Saraki to declare Ogbuoji’s seat vacant

    — 27th August 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Youths from Ohaozara, Onicha, and Ivo federal constituency in Ebonyi South senatorial zone, weekend, called on Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to declare the seat of their representative, Sen. Sonni Ogbuoji, vacant for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Ogbuoji, who is the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, defected from the…

  • KWANKWASO

    2019: Kwankwaso, Shekarau feud deepens

    — 27th August 2018

    …APC intensifies efforts to win Shekarau back …As Kaduna PDP stakeholders grumble over power sharing …Some people don’t want party’s unity in Kano – Kwankwaso’s aide Ismail Omipidan The euphoria that followed the defection of three All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and 35 federal lawmakers to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have dissipated as…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share