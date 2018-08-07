2019: Group endorses Wike for second term

Tony John, Port Harcourt

A socio-political organisation, Rumuolumeni Patriots, has joined a league of groups supporting the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for re-election in 2019.

This was sequel to the resolution of the body, after an extensive deliberation, in Port Harcourt, where members took cognizance of the transformation the State has witnessed in the last three years.

Briefing journalists shortly after the meeting, chief scribe, Yema Wagbara, said refusal of the governor to accept the clarion call of Rivers people to re-contest, would be objected to by the patriots.

Wagbara noted that Governor Wike has performed creditably, and should use his second term to complete the good work he has started, and commended him for the numerous awards that had been bestowed on the governor.

He said: “In the event that the governor refuses to run for 2019, we shall challenge that, as we have a contract to lead the State for eight years.

“We have examined critically the developmental achievements recorded by Governor Nyesom Wike within an interval of three years. The numerous projects marvelously executed by Governor Wike speak volume of his excellent performance.

“Governor Wike, having taken the State to an enviable height, cannot afford to abandon the people half way. He has touched every aspect of the yearnings of Rivers people, especially on roads, health, prompt payments of workers’ salaries and pensions, and most importantly, the provision of security that has maintained law and order in the State”, the Patriots stressed.