– The Sun News
Latest
7th August 2018 - 2019: Group endorses Wike for second term
7th August 2018 - JUST IN: FG may name Matthew Seiyefa, Ag. DSS DG
7th August 2018 - JUST IN: Lawal Daura arrested, detained
7th August 2018 - PSC to flush out undisciplined police officers – Chairman
7th August 2018 - Badminton: National championships to serve off Aug. 28
7th August 2018 - Don’t throw country into anarchy, Presbyterian Prelate warns politicians
7th August 2018 - Unknown persons raze APC secretariat in Delta
7th August 2018 - NASS invastion’s legislative matter, says APC
7th August 2018 - Pray for Nigerian leaders to rule with fear of God, Buhari’s wife tells women
7th August 2018 - NASS invasion: My boys not involved – IGP Idris cries out
Home / Politics / 2019: Group endorses Wike for second term
Nyesom Wike

2019: Group endorses Wike for second term

— 7th August 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

A socio-political organisation, Rumuolumeni Patriots,  has joined a league of groups supporting the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike,  for re-election in 2019. 

This was sequel to the resolution of the body, after an extensive deliberation,  in Port Harcourt,  where members  took cognizance of the transformation the State has witnessed in the last three years.

Briefing journalists shortly after the meeting,  chief scribe, Yema Wagbara, said  refusal of the governor to accept the clarion call of Rivers people to re-contest,  would be objected to by the patriots.

Wagbara noted that Governor Wike has performed creditably, and should use his second term to complete the good work he has started,  and commended him for the numerous awards that had been bestowed on the governor.

READ ALSO PSC to flush out undisciplined police officers – Chairman

He said: “In the event that the governor refuses to run for 2019,  we shall challenge that,  as we have a contract to lead the State for eight years.

“We have examined critically the developmental achievements recorded by Governor Nyesom Wike within an interval of three years. The numerous projects marvelously executed by Governor Wike speak volume of his excellent performance.

“Governor Wike, having taken the State to an enviable height,  cannot afford to abandon the people half way.  He has touched every aspect of the yearnings of Rivers people,  especially on roads, health, prompt payments of workers’ salaries and pensions, and most importantly,  the provision of security that has maintained law and order in the State”, the Patriots stressed.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nyesom Wike

2019: Group endorses Wike for second term

— 7th August 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt A socio-political organisation, Rumuolumeni Patriots,  has joined a league of groups supporting the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike,  for re-election in 2019.  This was sequel to the resolution of the body, after an extensive deliberation,  in Port Harcourt,  where members  took cognizance of the transformation the State has witnessed in the…

  • DSS

    JUST IN: FG may name Matthew Seiyefa, Ag. DSS DG

    — 7th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Except for a change of heart, the Federal Government is set to name most senior Director in the Department of State Services (DSS), Matthew Seiyefa, as the Acting Director General of the service. Seiyefa, from Bayelsa State, arrived the Presidential Villa in an official SUV at 4:00p.m, clutching a file and was…

  • DAURA

    JUST IN: Lawal Daura arrested, detained

    — 7th August 2018

    Acting President Yemi Osinbajo was not done with disgraced Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura with his removal. Daily Sun also gathered that Daura was also arrested shortly after news of his sack got to him. Daily Sun gathered that Daura was arrested by a combined team of the Police and…

  • PSC

    PSC to flush out undisciplined police officers – Chairman

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN The Police Service Commission (PSC), on Tuesday, in Abuja, said it would not hesitate to flush out any Policeman found to be undisciplined and incompetent. A statement by the commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said the commission`s Chairman, Mr Musiliu Smith, disclosed this when a delegation from the West African…

  • PRELATE

    Don’t throw country into anarchy, Presbyterian Prelate warns politicians

    — 7th August 2018

    Judex Okoro, Calabar The Prelate and Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Most Rev. Nzie Nsi Eke, has warned political defectors and their sponsors against throwing the country into anarchy in the name of politicking. The Prelate, who handed down the warning while addressing newsmen on pending 2018…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share