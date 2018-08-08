– The Sun News
Latest
8th August 2018 - 2019: Group endorses Wike for second term
8th August 2018 - Okada ban: Abia indigenes in Anambra cry out to Ikpeazu
8th August 2018 - IYF appoints Adebogun, Caleb varsity founder as member
8th August 2018 - FG owes Ebonyi N33bn on federal projects – Commissioner
8th August 2018 - Adams, monarch seek better security in Akoko communities
8th August 2018 - I’m still in PDP – Akinjide
8th August 2018 - Pomp as Ogidi showcases biggest Igbo masquerade
8th August 2018 - Ugwuanyi seeks equity, fairness in siting of projects
8th August 2018 - IPOB supports referendum, not restructuring
8th August 2018 - Rohr to hand Kalu Eagles call up
Home / Elections / National / 2019: Group endorses Wike for second term
WIKE

2019: Group endorses Wike for second term

— 8th August 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

A socio-political organisation, Rumuolumeni Patriots, has joined league of groups supporting the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for re-election in 2019.

This was sequel to the resolution of the body in Port Harcourt, where members took cognisance of the transformation the state has witnessed in the last three years.

Briefing journalists shortly after the meeting, the chief scribe, Yema Wagbara, said refusal of the governor to accept the clarion call of Rivers people to re-contest would be objected to by the Patriots.

READ ALSO: IYF appoints Adebogun, Caleb varsity founder as member

Wagbara noted that Wike has performed creditably, and should use his second term to complete the good work he has started.

He said: “In the event that the governor refuses to run for 2019,  we shall challenge that,  as we have a contract to lead the state for eight years.

“We have examined critically the developmental achievements recorded by Wike within an interval of three years. The numerous projects marvellously executed by Wike speak volume of his excellent performance.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

WIKE

2019: Group endorses Wike for second term

— 8th August 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt A socio-political organisation, Rumuolumeni Patriots, has joined league of groups supporting the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for re-election in 2019. This was sequel to the resolution of the body in Port Harcourt, where members took cognisance of the transformation the state has witnessed in the last three years. Briefing journalists…

  • OKADA BAN

    Okada ban: Abia indigenes in Anambra cry out to Ikpeazu

    — 8th August 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Abia indigenes resident in Anambra State affected by recent ban on commercial motorcyclists in Onitsha have cried out to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for assistance, so they can find alternative means of livelihood. Chairman of Abia Indigenes Forum, Anambra State, Chief Arunsi Uka, in a press conference yesterday, said the bulk of their…

  • ADEBOGUN

    IYF appoints Adebogun, Caleb varsity founder as member

    — 8th August 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Board of the International Youth Fellowship (IYF) has appointed the Founder of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, Dr. Oladega Adebogun, as a member of IYF Advisory Committee. Presentation of certificate of appointment took place in the City of Busan, South Korea, during this year IYF which took place last month. He was appointed in…

  • federal projects

    FG owes Ebonyi N33bn on federal projects – Commissioner

    — 8th August 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Ebonyi Commissioner for Works and Transport, Fidelis Nweze, has  said the Federal Government owes the state N33 billion, which it expended on federal projects in the state. The commissioner said the figure was the summation of monies owed the state from the previous administration, up to the present, under the state Governor, David Umahi….

  • ADAMS

    Adams, monarch seek better security in Akoko communities

    — 8th August 2018

    Alahuga of Ahuga Akokoland, Oba Samuel Agunloye, at the weekend, led leaders and representatives of the six communities in the town, on a courtesy visit to the Omole home of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams. The six communities being represented at the meeting were Ahuga, Ikakukumo, Akunnu, Ise, Iboropa and Ugbe from…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share