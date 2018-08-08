2019: Group endorses Wike for second term

Tony John, Port Harcourt

A socio-political organisation, Rumuolumeni Patriots, has joined league of groups supporting the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for re-election in 2019.

This was sequel to the resolution of the body in Port Harcourt, where members took cognisance of the transformation the state has witnessed in the last three years.

Briefing journalists shortly after the meeting, the chief scribe, Yema Wagbara, said refusal of the governor to accept the clarion call of Rivers people to re-contest would be objected to by the Patriots.

READ ALSO: IYF appoints Adebogun, Caleb varsity founder as member

Wagbara noted that Wike has performed creditably, and should use his second term to complete the good work he has started.

He said: “In the event that the governor refuses to run for 2019, we shall challenge that, as we have a contract to lead the state for eight years.

“We have examined critically the developmental achievements recorded by Wike within an interval of three years. The numerous projects marvellously executed by Wike speak volume of his excellent performance.”