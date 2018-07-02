The Sun News
2019: Group endorses Buhari’s re-election

— 2nd July 2018

A group, the Empowerment Ambassador Initiative, has thrown its weight behind the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari, for the general election.

The group, a non governmental Organisation, whose objective includes the provision of good governance in the polity at all levels of government to ensure the rights of the less privilege are preserved, fight against child trafficking and seek for the welfare of Nigerians in prisons both in Nigeria and the diaspora.

In a statement by the Chairman, Frank Ramsey Ezike, the group endorsed President Buhari for his relentless fight against corruption in a manner no previous government has done and would want him to continue as the canker worm has eaten deep in the fabrics of the society.

He also noted that the president has indeed helped to redeem the image of Nigeria within the International community.

Ezike observed that abandoned projects that litter the country, especially roads, have been rebuilt by his  (Buhari) administration, while contractors now deliver jobs on schedule. The success in the agricultural sector in which the Buhari administration has empowered a lot of farmers in rice cultivation through intervention by the Central Central Bank, was also noted.

Meanwhile, Isa Faiza Mahmood, the secretary of the group, said in 2019, the group would volunteer to work  for the re-election of Buhari as he is the only one that can take the country to greater heights among the contestants.

In a related development, the group has thrown its weight behind the Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu for his zeal and determination to stamp out corruption, kidnapping and other vices in Nigeria without minding whose ox is gored.

 

Segun Adio

