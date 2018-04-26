The Sun News
Ugwuanyi

2019: Group commences grassroots mobilisation for Ugwuanyi’s re-election

— 26th April 2018

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Ahead of the 2019 general election, a group, the Gburugburu Solidarity Movement (GSM), Igbo-Eze North Chapter, Enugu State, has commenced grassroots mobilisation and sensitisation across the electoral wards in the state towards the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for a second tenure in office.

Director General of GSM, Hon. Innocent Agbo, an Architect who made the disclosure, on Thursday, in Ogrute, Enugu-Ezike, during a meeting of the Steering Committee for the Movement, noted that the people of the area beyond party affiliations are united in their determination to ensure the Ugwuanyi continuity in office beyond 2019.

Agbo , a former Secretary to the State Government and former National Auditor of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP noted that Governor Ugwuanyi has been running an all inclusive and development oriented  governance in the state while there is  every hope that another four years of him in the saddle will really take Enugu State to the real next level.

He called on all stakeholders to give maximum support to the continuity project even as the group is in accelerated plans to host the Governor in Igbo-Eze North during the formal inauguration of the Movement in the area.

Earlier on the Chairman of Igbo-Eze North local government council, Comrade Uwakwe Ezeja, the Member Representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Dennis Agbo, Enugu State Commissioner for Environment and Solid Minerals, Chief Fidel Ayogu and the General Manager, Enugu State Rural Electrification Board, Dr. Simon Atigwe, among others had all given their total commitment and support towards realizing the objectives of the Support Group.

They noted that the Gburugburu Solidarity Movement is an open platform to provide a supersonic support for the Ugwuanyi administration so as to magnet and experience a very massive dissemination of the dividends of democracy to the people in its full capacity going beyond 2019 to 2023.

The  Gburugburu Solidarity Movement Daily Sun learnt  is structured  to have coordinators and chapters in every ward in Igbo-Eze North LGA, Nsukka, Enugu, Onitsha, Aba, Portharcourt, Lagos, Delta, Kaduna, Kano, Abuja, USA, London , Asia and Europe.

