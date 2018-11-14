Okwe Obi, Abuja

A socio-political organisation, the Integrated Movement for Positive Change (IMPC) has appealed to Nigerians especially, the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar to campaign peacefully.

President of IMPC, Philip Ahmed, who spoke to journalists, on Tuesday, in Abuja, stated that unguarded comments could plunge the country into crisis which will showcase Nigeria in the negative light before the world.

His words, “Peace is a uniquely important element that enhances national development world over which the candidates of the APC and PDP should adhere to.

“It is also our firm conviction that peaceful coexistence has the propensity of ensuring everlasting peace and unity.”

Meanwhile, Southeast Solidarity Movement of Nigeria, (SESM4Atiku) has promised Atiku Abubakar 80 per cent votes from the South East.

SESM4Atiku Coordinator, Okechukwu Anazodo, explained that Atiku has what it takes to unite the country and deliver on good governance.

According to him, “SESM4Atiku mandate is to ensure that it delivers at least 80 per cent votes from the Southeast for Atiku/Obi 2019 Presidency.”

He noted that the group has started consultations with different socio-political and religious organisations in the Southeast and Diaspora to canvass votes for him.

This is even as he urged the Igbo not to allow themselves to be coerced and victimised during the election.

The 2019 elections is less than four months away.