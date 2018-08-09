– The Sun News
GROUP

2019: Group advocate free tickets for disabled aspirants

— 9th August 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja

In a bid to foster political participation, a non-governmental organisation, the Young Aspirants Leadership Forum (YALF), has advised political parties to give out free tickets to people living with disabilities and implement friendly policies.

YALF Executive Secretary, Kingsley Bangwell, who disclosed this yesterday, in Abuja, as part of the resolution reached also advised political parties to simmer down the cost of nomination forms to carry everybody along.

Bangwell, also proposed that political messages should be translated into local dialects.

He added, “We are committed to continual building and mentorship of young people in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Bayelsa gov. loses mum to cancer

“We have identified that there is a need to do more in youth inclusion and have all agreed that more quotas should be reserved for youth between the ages of  18-35  which will intensify the inclusion of youth in political party leadership and decision-making.

“The young aspirants and political parties have agreed that political parties should   have functional websites that are user friendly and mobile apps for e-registration and easier access to Party information.

“We are determined to create and implement several initiatives and leverage on new media like social media, political jingles,” he added.

 

