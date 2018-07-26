2019: Group adopts Atiku as sole candidate

The National Youths mobilisation (NYM) has adopted former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, as its sole candidate for the 2019 presidential election.

The group comprises youths from South west, South South, North Central, North West, North East and South East.

National Coordinator of NYM, Hassan Waziri Chinade, said the decision to adopt Atiku was as a result of the national rally organised by the youths of the six geo-political zones of the country, in Yola, Adamawa State.

He said the endorsement of the candidate of Atiku Abubabakar was at the event, which took place at the Alheri Hotel Karewa, Maskare Jimeta, Yola State.

He described Nigeria as “an auto-pilot with no one in-charge,” and said the country has failed to realise its potential, regardless of the loud and lavished political propaganda, deceit, official impunity and unjust application of powers of patronage and sanctions by the APC. He thanked all the youth leaders for thronging the venue of the rally as a result of their beliefs that the country could be made better through the required change.