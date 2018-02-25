The Sun News
2019 governorship: Maikasuwa succumbs to pressure to contest in Nasarawa

2019 governorship: Maikasuwa succumbs to pressure to contest in Nasarawa

— 25th February 2018

After intense pressure on him by stakeholders from the three senatorial zones of Nasarawa state to contest the 2019 governorship election, former Clerk to the National Assembly, Dr. Salisu Abubakar Maikasuwa, has decided to throw his hat in the ring.

But Maikasuwa, an alumnus of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS) and currently a lecturer in the Department of Public Administration, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, has saddled those who called on him to contest to recommend the political party platform of their choice on which he should contest.

In three separate letters to the political associations and pressure groups that aggregated the positions of the voting youth population in Nasarawa south zone, Keffi zone and Nasarawa west, Maikasuwa said he was grateful for the confidence they reposed in him and prayed for the protection and guidance of the Almighty God in “this noble societal endeavour”.

The Coalition for Good Governance and Civil Participation from the southern zone of the state in a letter dated January 13, 2018 titled: “A call to serve”, and signed by its team leader, Ubandoma Abdullahi, said Maikasuwa’s achievements as Clerk to the National Assembly, his wealth of experience and personal disposition as a man of integrity were his unique selling points.The group resolved that Maikasuwa is a worthy person capable of continuing and consolidating on the development strides of the current government under the leadership of Governor Tanko Al-Makura.

In its endorsement of his capacity for governance, Nasarawa Youth Mobilisation for Good Governance said in its letter dated January 27, 2018 that Maikasuwa was considered suitable on the bases of his exemplary profile, leadership style, experience, service to the people, community achievements in Keffi zone, stewardship as Clerk to the National Assembly and passion for youth development and empowerment.

According to the letter jointly signed by the chairman, Donald Gwado Moshi and Secretary, Muktar Ahmed Keffi, the group said it desired that Maikasuwa should bring his wealth of wisdom, knowledge and ideas to bear in the educational and bureaucratic subsectors of the state’s economy.

“We believe that when you eventually emerge as the governor of our dear state, you will not hesitate to practically translate your passion for the youths into a formidable and sustainable youth empowerment, and to bring prosperity, dividends of democracy and good governance to our dear state,” the group stated.

Nasarawa West Zone Coalition for Credible Leadership, in a letter dated February 16, 2018 and signed by its chairman, Mustapha Mahmood Usman, said the clarion call on Maikasuwa to serve the state was based on the belief in his distinctive leadership qualities.

The group noted that Maikasuwa, as a lecturer, is a role model to many students and the youths in general, that as an administrator, he is a seasoned bureaucrat and that as a philanthropist, he has provided succor to the helpless and uplifted many poor people from the shackles of poverty.

Besides, the group described him as “a father and traditional title holder (Ciroman Keffi) who serves as a custodian of traditional values”, adding that he is a “character molder, trainer, moral guide, adviser to the youth, and many more.”

There are indications that some influential political leaders across the state are working quietly to build a statewide consensus around the aspiration of Maikasuwa, believing that he has the capacity to further galvanise the people’s confidence in the commitment of government to the social contract.

Sufuyan Ojeifo is Editor- in- Chief, The Congresswatch Magazine

