ZAMFARA

2019: Gov. Yari’s endorsement tears Zamfara APC apart

— 18th September 2018

Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

The recent endorsement of the Commissioner for Finance in Zamafara State, Alhaji Mukthar Shehu Idris, by Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari, as his successor, is tearing the fabric of the All Progressives Congress in the state into shreds.

Yari’s endorsement of Idris and other legislative candidates for state and national assemblies is presently causing a lot of disaffection and distrust among party stakeholders, aspirants and supporters.

Speaking  while addressing party supporters, a former governor and one of the aspirants,  Alhaji Mahmuda Aliyu Shinkafi, said the gathering was to draw the attention of the party at the national level to the issue of imposition of candidates in the state.

READ ALSO: Osun: Picturing the future

Shinkafi said it is wrong and undemocratic for any person or few self seeking people to impose any person or persons on others.

“We will continue to be loyal to the party and the government  at all levels. Our only concern is justice and equity to the entire citizens of the state,” he said.

Also the Deputy Governor, Ibrahim Wakkala, said it is wrong and unacceptable for governor Yari to anoint Idris without consultation with APC stakeholders in the state.

