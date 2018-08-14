– The Sun News
2019: Gov. Dickson urges corps members to support INEC to achieve credible elections

— 14th August 2018

NAN

Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa has advised intending ad hoc staff from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to support Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at ensuring a credible, free and fair elections come 2019.

Dickson gave the advice in a statement issued to newsmen in Yenagoa on Tuesday by Mr Matthew Ngobua, Public Relations Officer of NYSC, Bayelsa.

The statement quoted Dickson as giving the advice at the NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp, Kaiama, during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Batch B Corps members deployed to the State.

The governor, who was represented by Mr Luka Obiri, Permanent Secretary, Special Services in the governor’s office, urged the corps members to be actively involved during the elections.

He stressed that with their actively involvement in the election, there would ensure credible polls thereby producing rightful leader for the country.

“You must therefore avoid all negative tendencies and follow strictly the guidelines for electoral officials as laid down by INEC so as to successfully deliver on your roles as umpire.

“I must also inform you that your service will be much needed in areas of health care delivery, enlightenment, environmental Sanitation, disease control, education and infrastructural development among others.

“Most importantly, you must be security conscious and always endeavour to report to the relevant authority any health or security challenge in your host communities,’’ Dickson said.

Earlier, the State Coordinator, Mrs Loto Bolade commended the corps members for successful orientation and warned them against travelling in waterways without using life jacket.

“I wish to reiterate our policy of `No Life Jacket, No travelling on Water’ for those of you posted to the coastal communities.

“Do not use hand-pulling boats; do not go for picnics by the riverside or to take pictures.

“It is a serious offence. Any member caught violating this directive will be made to face the necessary disciplinary action,’’ Loto advised.

