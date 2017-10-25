2019: Gombe PDP group cautions against breaching INEC guidelines

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

The Sen. Haruna Garba Solidarity Group has called on its members and all those supporting the call for Sen. Haruna Garba to contest the Gombe State 2019 gubernatorial election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to be cautious in their activities and utterances.

The group made the call in a statement issued to the press and signed by Alhaji Yaro Na Alhaji Gambo Isari, in Gombe, on Wednesday.

While acknowledging that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently released the guidelines and timetable for the 2019 general election, the group noted, however, that the electoral body has warned political parties and aspirants that the ban on political campaigns has not been lifted.

The group, therefore, cautioned its members and supporters against acts capable of breaching the guidelines set by INEC.

“The Senator Haruna Garba Solidarity Group is therefore using this medium to tell the world that we are law abiding citizens and will always ensure we play the game according to the rules.

“Nobody should in the name of this group or that of Senator Haruna Garba violate the guidelines set by INEC,” the group said.

It further added that as law abiding citizens committed to a peaceful and transparent election, members of the group would conduct their activities within the limit of the law as provided by INEC and the constitution of the country.

“We call on all our followers to avoid provocative and abusive language as well as distant themselves from sentiments and inciting statements that will bring rancor in the political process,” the group said.

The group equally solicited the support of the media towards attaining their objectives.

Daily Sun recalls that according to the guidelines recently released by INEC regarding the 2019 general election, Presidential and National Assembly elections would hold on February 16 while the Gubernatorial and state assemblies elections would hold on March 2. Political campaigns are expected to begin 90 days to Election Day.