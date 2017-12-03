The Sun News
2019: God, not Obasanjo can make Atiku president – group

— 3rd December 2017

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

An Atiku Abubakar campaign group has declared that God and not former President Olusegun Obasanjo can make former Vice- President Atiku Abubakar President in 2019.

The Director of Youth in Atiku Campaign Organisation and national chairman, Atiku Care Foundation, Ambassador Aliyu Bin Abbas who stated this in Yenagoa over the weeknd during the inauguration of the national executive board members and 36 States coordinators of the Atiku for President, 2019 organisation said it is the firm belief of all supporters of Atiku that power can only come from God.

Abbas speaking against the backdrop of an advice given by former President Goodluck Jonathan that Atiku should apologise to Obasanjo to actualise his dream of being President of Nigeria, disclosed that he ( Atiku) had apologised severally in the past but his apologies were rejected by Obasanjo.

According to him the decision on what becomes of Atiku in 2019 cannot be decided by a single individual like Obasanjo but Nigerians that constitute the voters.

“We respect the view of Former President Jonathan and know that Atiku has apologised severally. If Atiku decide to apologise again, so be it. But I always give example, where was Obasanjo in 1997 and 1998? What happened after that? He became President. It was not his doing but God. In Atiku camp, we believe that power ‎belongs to God and if God makes Atiku the President, so be it. It is only God that can decide Atiku future as President. I don’t think Obasanjo has any major role to play in how to make Atiku President. That power only comes from God”

Abbas who lamented that President Mohammadu Buhari has wasted the goodwill that brought him to office in 2015 by neglecting Nigerian youths, said Atiku has shown that he is a detribalised Nigerian that would ensure Nigerian youths are involved in the running of the country.

He noted that the decision by Atiku choice of political platform will soon be made public insisting that the body language of Atiku and his supporters have indicated that it will be PDP and called on the PDP to remain focus and put the house in order to be able to confront the All Progressive Congress in 2019.

” PDP should take this as an advantage and be steadfast to concentrate on internal party unity and stop the in-fighting. Even the power hunters that have taken Nigerians for a ride knows that it only Atiku that can sort out the mess Nigeria is in” he said.

Post Views: 36
1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 3rd December 2017 at 4:35 pm
    Reply

    God’s decision is Liberation of natives of this territory, Freedom of natives of this territory, end of fulani criminal terrorists in this territory with their criminal caliphate, politicians, military circle etc. hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria. God’s decision is end of the fraudulent political name Nigeria. God’s decision is Disintegration base on backgrounds of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central- it is irreversible, which must be defended in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives in which fulani criminal terrorists with their criminal caliphate, politicians, military circle etc. and collaborators must vacate this territory of the natives now- dead or alive. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

