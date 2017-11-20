The Sun News
Latest
23rd November 2017 - 11 PFIs fail DBN loan eligibility criteria
23rd November 2017 - Reps probe alleged missing $60bn petroleum profit tax revenue
23rd November 2017 - AfDB grows Nigerian portfolio to $6bn
23rd November 2017 - NSE, PSE, Nairobi Stock Exchange highlight measures to enhance liquidity
23rd November 2017 - Interswitch appoints Olisa as Chairman
23rd November 2017 - AB InBev invests $250m in new brewery
23rd November 2017 - New Chapman Happy Hour by Chivita inspired by Nigerian culture –Chi Ltd
23rd November 2017 - Nigeria loses $9bn to illegal mining in 2 years
23rd November 2017 - We’re inching to self-sufficiency in rice –FG
23rd November 2017 - Russia 2018 : German coach writes off Nigeria, tips Morocco
Home / Politics / 2019:  Go home and rest, Dogowa tells Buhari

2019:  Go home and rest, Dogowa tells Buhari

— 20th November 2017

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Senator Mas’ud  El-Jibrin Dogowa was the first elected Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP)  in Kano State. He subsequently became a senator representing Kano North Senatorial Zone. Since he left the National Assembly, he has assumed different responsibilities in the party and in the country, the last of which was Chairman, Hadejia  Jamma’re  River Basin Authority.
In this interview, he outlined his thoughts on a range of contemporary issues: the leadership of Senator Ahmed Makarfi, Maina’s scandal, corruption in the system and the politics of 2019, just as he counselled President Buhari not seek another mandate in 2019.
Nigeria is presently, about to flag off another dispensation of political contest. We will be glad to have your assessment of the political situation in the country so far.
I think that the political situation is promising but certainly, it is also characterised by its own pressure. Let me say that it is going to be tough, maybe tensed in the coming months given a number of variables. The struggle for power may not be as easy as it was in the days of the PDP. Of course, the political parties have a lot to do in terms of internal harmony. For instance, that the APC would never transform into a real political party with a common sense of direction given the very way it was born. The PDP, as you also know, has its own problems, though it has begun to resolve most of these problems.  In the future, and as the election draws nearer, I am sure most of these differences- the cracks, the ambitions would play out itself, one way or the other.
When you talk of internal challenges and cracks, is it as a result of lack of internal democracy in the political parties?
Yes of course. Most of the parties still suffer from this problem. As it relates to the PDP, like I said the problems are being addressed.  But generally, at the level of APC, it has enough of these challenges, the reason it has factions in roughly every state.  Don’t also forget that it is a party with some kind of regional bias and sentiment.  Of course, you have also heard recent claims in the APC that those from the PDP that helped them to succeed in 2015 are now their own problems.
How would rate the current efforts of the PDP Caretaker National Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi to revive the party?
Honestly, without mincing words, Makarfi is doing wonderfully well. When he was elected as the Caretaker Chairman, the party was virtually not there. There was no PDP in the actual sense. It was just a loose collection of people battered incessantly by the newly elected APC government and hunted by its own factions. If you look at all these, I think that Senator Makarfi deserves a lot of kudos for where we are today.  And the strategy he is adopted by going round the states, preaching peace, healing old wounds and giving fresh hopes is really helping matters. His talk to those that are aggrieved is helping matters. His effort in making sure that due process is restored in the party is helping matters too. I believe that all these steps by Makarfi would help the party bounce back and be in the position to win the 2019 elections.
Let’s look at the anti corruption efforts of the administration. How would you assess it?
Is there any anti corruption fight going on in the country?  I doubt….. What I know is that a selected group of people on the basis of their political leanings are being prosecuted for corruption from time to time. You are can only be dented for corruption in Nigeria if you are in the opposition. But all those who belonged to the ruling APC are holy saints.  Have you not read the recent interview of Tukur Mahmud of Desert Herald, a press man who helped the APC come to power?  He was one of them, but now he is telling the people a lot of things that we did not even know.  And he promised telling more of it. In the fight against corruption, I think that we are near nowhere in Nigeria.
What is your take on the buzzing saga of the former Chairman of the Presidential Task team on Pension Matters, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Maina , who was on wanted list for corruption before he was called back?
It is surprising. This was a case that started during the tenure of former President Goodluck Jonathan. He ordered for the arrest of Maina and Maina disappeared then.  And from nowhere, the same man has resurfaced under the leadership of the present administration. And from what is now in the public domain, the family of the man is saying that he came back on the orders of Mr. President and if that statement is true, then there must be something that we need to know.
How do you see the fight between the Chief of Staff and the Head of Service (HOS) over the same Maina Saga?
Well, the fight itself is a shame. But more than that, I must say that it is indicating that the government came to power without a focus.
What do you mean by this statement?
I mean what I said. They have no focus. They don’t have direction. How can this calibre of government officers be fighting? What do you now tell the ordinary people when they fight? This is not right and this is not good for the image of the government and the country at large. But this is also a demonstration that the government has problem with the choice of people it appointed to different offices. They don’t even know the kind of people to assign a particular position; they cannot select people with administrative experience and maturity to hold a position.  And that itself is a serious problem.
But President Buhari recently relieved the suspended SGF, Babachir Lawal and the Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Ayodele Oke of their respective positions. Aren’t these actions indicative of the president’s commitment to the anti graft war?
No!  No!! He only sacked them after a lot of pressures from different quarters, especially from the PDP.  I doubt if the government truly wished to take any serious action on the case of the SGF. Now, Nigerians need to know more about the ownership of the money found with the NIA boss.  You see the present government had made the public to assume that the recovered money belonged to the PDP. Anywhere they see money; they sell the dummy that it was carted away by the PDP. But this one that was found by the NIA, so far, nobody is explaining to us the source of the money. If I could remember, there was a time he said he never gave anybody the authority to keep money anywhere. If that is true, Nigerians need to know everything about the money and I think that if the matter is brought to a public court, it would be better. Let us prosecute them, let us find out everything. How can that size of money climb an 11 storey building and be kept in a room- that huge sum of money?  It is amazingly unbelievable.
There is this funny drama playing out in an Abuja court. A PDP’s stalwart, Chief Olisa Metuh asking former President Jonathan to appear in court. How do you in the PDP feel about this?
It an appeal made by an accused, it is not the resolution of the court.  It is an appeal for somebody to come to court and be his witness and that person can refuse to come to be his witness. And if he wants to come, he can still place some conditions on the ground which I think that former President Jonathan had done. And Jonathan is saying that you will have to take care of my A,B,C and D. If Metuh really wants him to come, let him fulfil all the conditions he had requested. There is nothing wrong in a former President coming to testify in court but it is only fair that Metuh should try and meet the conditions that Jonathan had requested of him.
The speculation is rife that former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar may be returning to the PDP. Given your privileged position in the party, how do you see the move?
Like I told you, all those that left the PDP before 2015, they are welcome back. You can take it as the position of the PDP as a whole. Every one of them is welcome back to a warm embrace in the PDP. Our vehicle still has space for additional membership. We need more people, we need everybody, be him Atiku, Kwankwaso, just everybody and I can assure you that anybody that returns to rebuild the party would be treated as equal partners and stakeholders. They would have the equal opportunity like those who were in the party all along and if you are the choice of the people for a particular office, we would certainly give you the opportunity.  Let them come and let us all join hands and rebuild the party. They know how we started in 1997-1998 and they know where we were and they know why they left the party and they know that all those factors that made them to leave the PDP are no longer there. Let them come and rebuild and place it on the path which it was destined to be.
Some Nigerians have been calling on President Buhari to seek a re-election in 2019, why many feel he need not re-contest. What is your view?
You see I don’t want to talk for APC .I am not an APC man.
But I want you to talk as a Nigerian affected by governance…
Okay…when you look at the level of insecurity in the country, when you look at the level of disunity among different sections of this country,  when you look at the rate of inflation and the attendant hardship in the polity and when you look at the rate of unemployment staring us in the face, then definitely you will tell Buhari to just go home and rest.
Are you also asking Buhari to go home and rest?
I think I am also telling him to go home and rest so that he would take care of his health like any other Nigerian is telling him at this time.

Post Views: 134
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. susan 23rd November 2017 at 12:34 am
    Reply

    Oga senator, it looks like you need to rest more than PMB.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

11 PFIs fail DBN loan eligibility criteria

— 23rd November 2017

…Partners AfDB to grow MSMEs funds From Uche Usim and Okwe Obi, Abuja Eleven Participating Financial Institutions, (PFI), failed to scale through Development Bank of Nigeria’s (DBN) eligibility criteria test for participation in its onlending scheme due to commence soon. This was as it announced plans to partner with African Development Bank (AfDB) to swell…

  • Reps probe alleged missing $60bn petroleum profit tax revenue

    — 23rd November 2017

    •Knocks CBN, FIRS, DPR House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions says it will investigate alleged missing $60.3 billion Petroleum Profit Tax and Royalty revenues at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Chairman of the committee, Mr Uzoma Nkem-Abonta (Abia-PDP), stated this on Wednesday in Abuja following failure by the CBN to appear before the…

  • AfDB grows Nigerian portfolio to $6bn

    — 23rd November 2017

    President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwunmi Adesina says the bank’s total active portfolio in Nigeria has grownto over six billion dollars. Adesina who revealed this in an interview on Wednesday in Abuja, said“The bank supports Nigeria very strongly. “When Nigeria was going through a tough economic time, we led the world actually in rallying…

  • NSE, PSE, Nairobi Stock Exchange highlight measures to enhance liquidity

    — 23rd November 2017

    The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Nairobi Stock Exchange (NSE) and Pakistan Stock Exchange, have outlined measures to boost liquidity in the frontier markets. According to the heads of the three Exchanges, in the United Kingdom, at the 7th Annual EFG Hermes London Conference, the importance of regulation in driving liquidity in the different markets cannot…

  • Interswitch appoints Olisa as Chairman

    — 23rd November 2017

    Interswitch, the leading Africa-focused integrated digital payments and commerce company, has announced the appointment of Mr. Kenneth Olisa OBE, as its new Chairman, succeeding Adedotun Sulaiman. This appointment follows the recent minority investment by TA Associates in Interswitch in March of this year, a landmark transaction being TA’s first ever investment in the African continent….

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share