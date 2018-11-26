One is worried as the 2019 general elections inch closer by the day that the views of the so-called electorate may not count at the end of the day…

Ayo Oyoze Baje

As Socrates, the Greek philosopher rightly identified, knowledge runs well with virtue. If knowledge can be taught and learned so can virtue. He believed that “the unexamined life is not worth living.” And so did my people. In fact, one of the enduring lessons on values one learnt from the elders while growing up at the serene, idyllic, agrarian rural setting of Oboroke in Ihima District, then as part of Kabba Province in the sixties, was the clear distinction between Right and Wrong.

Moral standards were high. Telling it as it is, with the noble aim to identifying societal problems and seeking solutions to them was the rule rather than the exception.

To them, treading the path of honour; seeking and doing the common good was part of one’s upbringing; right from the home front, through the farm settlements and up to the school level. Expectedly, culprits of all manner of violations against the creed set for a harmonious communal living, to strengthen sanity in the society were singled out for public opprobrium, correction and punishment. This served as a form of deterrence to all and sundry. But that was then. And this is now.

Indeed, one is worried stiff as the 2019 general elections inch closer by the day that the views of the so-called electorate, including their valued votes, may not count at the end of the day unless the apparent wrongs and righted right now. Time is of essence. One fearsome factor is the apparent desperation for victory at the polls. That is, at all costs – even if more by crook than by hook by not a few candidates to the exalted positions of political offices.